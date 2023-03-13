Nintendo to implement major server maintenance this week

Nintendo has announced that massive server maintenance will take place this week, making some of its features and offerings unavailable for a limited time.

The Mario creator already kicked off its maintenance yesterday beginning with the save cloud data for Nintendo Switch Online. Today and in the coming days, more maintenance hours will be done by Nintendo, including for the eShops of its consoles and some downloadable software for Switch. All network services will be unavailable during the time of the maintenance.

Here is the remaining server maintenance schedule of Nintendo this week.

Switch eShop — using credit card (including child Nintendo Account creation in the U.S.)

From Monday, March 13, 11pm CT to Tuesday, March 14, 2am CT

During the maintenance window, all network services will be unavailable.

Switch eShop

From Tuesday, March 14, 12am CT to Tuesday, March 14, 1:30am CT

Switch, Wii U, 3DS eShops — certain network services

From Tuesday, March 14, 12am CT to Tuesday, March 14, 1:30am CT

Switch use of downloadable software

From Tuesday, March 14, 12am CT to Tuesday, March 14, 1:30am CT

Switch, Wii U, 3DS eShops