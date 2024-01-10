Nintendo reportedly looking for more studios to work on iconic IP

Nintendo is one of the most coveted brands in all of gaming, but a new report today suggests the company is looking to bring new developers into its fold.

It seems Nintendo is actively discussing with at least three developers to work on projects based on its IP according to a Jan. 9 report by GamesIndustry.biz. Over the years Nintendo has worked with other developers on its games, but for the most part major IP items have remained in-house.

Perhaps new studios for a new console. Screenshot via Nintendo

“I also know that Nintendo is actively meeting with independent developers to find new partners,” GamesIndustry’s Christopher Dring claims. “Some of that is around publishing indie games, which Nintendo does from time to time, but it’s also seeking studios that could work on some of its IP.” Unfortunately, there were no details shared as to what these projects are or who the developers may be.

Nintendo has seen success in the past by allowing other developers to handle its major IP pieces. Some of the best examples include Ubisoft’s Mario+Rabbids series of games and the recently released Metroid Dread from Mercury Steam. Perhaps allowing these third-party studios to use IP could see franchises like Earthbound or Kid Icarus get a new chance to shine. Of course, this is just speculation.

It’s not a giant shock that Nintendo would be looking to enlist new developers for its strongest IP before the launch of the Nintendo Switch’s next iteration, whatever that may look like. The more of these games featuring Nintendo icons they have ready to go, the more reason there is to purchase the next device, so it just makes sense.

We’ll have to remain patient for now, but should these conversations prove to be fruitful it will be interesting to see what the lineup of games can be for Nintendo’s next device. Right now, there’s no news on when fans can expect this device.