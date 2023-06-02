Nintendo just secretly announced a sequel to one of the Switch’s strangest games

Nintendo has had its fair share of hits and misses over the years, but the developer appears to be hiding the shame of its next release, despite being a sequel to what many consider one of the Switch’s biggest wins.

Today, Nintendo quietly announced a sequel to one of the Switch’s most bizarre titles, Everybody 1-2 Switch!

1-2 Switch! originally launched alongside the new handheld console and Zelda: Breath of the Wild back in 2017, and while it wasn’t quite the success Zelda ended up being, 1-2 Switch! still managed to bring in profit for the company.

The joy-con-based mini-game collection reportedly sold more than 3.5 million units. With this being the case, it’s no surprise a Switch sequel was greenlit, but even before any official launch, the follow-up already has a worrying story.

The sequel Everybody 1-2 Switch! had gone over horribly with playtesters during its development, according to a report by Fanbyte almost a year ago. The idea behind the sequel was simply to bring new minigames to Switch owners, but some accounts from the playtest suggest these games were simply not fun.

“In the Bingo example, one player would use the joy-con to mime digging out a number before reading it off the TV screen—a process playtesters reported as tedious,” Fanbyte’s report claims.

Going further, the report also claims many of the families testing the game didn’t even want to complete the rounds they were being asked to try out. Of course, there is a glimmer of hope. These Everybody 1-2 Switch! playtests took place over a year ago, so the game could have very well changed drastically since then.

If you’re still willing to take a chance on Everybody 1-2 Switch! despite that report, both digital and physical pre-orders are available to secure your copy now.

