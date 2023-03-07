Nintendo has some serious deals going on to celebrate Mario day

March 10 is coming soon and Nintendo is starting celebrations for Mario Day a little early so Nintendo fans can prepare to get their hands on all of the exciting deals happening during the sale, which begins on that day.

Although a lot of the sales will be on March 10, there are some physical stores that have sales for select Nintendo games, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Mario Party Superstars, and more. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will also be $40 off during the sale.

All other games are advertised as “up to” $20 off. Select stores will have these games on sale until March 11.

Other games, including the DLC for many favorites, will be on sale for Mario Day starting March 10. There will be two waves of the sale, the first of which lasts until March 23, and the second whic starts the next day on March 24 and ends on April 7.

During the first wave of the sale, players will have access to deals from digital games and DLC, including Mario Party Superstars, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Yoshi’s Crafted World and Luigi’s Mansion 3. The second wave includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

In addition to the sales, fans will see the opening of Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood, and they can win a trip to Super Nintendo World by entering into a contest beginning on March 10. Those who wish to see all of the fun things happening during the event can head to the website for all of the details.