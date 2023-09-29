New tracks are available now on F-Zero 99, including the dreaded White Land II

Time to hop back into your machines and fly into the Skyway. The Queens League tracks are now available to race on in F-Zero 99, providing five exciting new locations to test your metal.

Nintendo revealed this new update on Sept. 29, and it’s sure to get fans geared up to race once more. Among these new tracks are Mute City II, Port Town I, Red Canyon I, White Land II, and Death Wind II. It’s worth noting that White Land II will only be available in Grand Prix, and Death Wind II will only show up in Pro Tracks and Mini Prix.

White Land II is sure to spark a lot of outrage, which many old-school F-Zero fans are looking forward to. This is because the track features a long gap that if you don’t boost or hold down while on the ramp, you’ll fail to reach the other side and instantly die. Stay mindful about this trick or you’ll be at a massive disadvantage.

New maps are here. Image via Nintendo

An official Nintendo statement on Sept. 15 revealed this info in advance, along with an announcement that the King League tracks will be available in mid-October. Additionally, a datamine on Sept. 18 revealed the possibility of some tracks from BS F-Zero 2 Grand Prix, a sequel to the original F-Zero that was only available on Satellaview, could arrive in F-Zero 99.

The datamine also showed a Survival Mode that could push the battle royale aspect of this title to the absolute limit.

F-Zero 99 launched with seven available tracks, which eventually left many players bored after repeating them enough time. These consistent updates are sure to expand the lifespan of this title significantly, and longtime fans are very pleased to see this series in the public eye again.

About the author