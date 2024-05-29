Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD release countdown: Exact start time and date

While Mario is the more popular brother from Nintendo’s beloved franchise, Luigi isn’t far behind. Especially this summer, when Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is coming out.

In the game, we will take the mantle of Luigi, and armed with our ghost-hunting rifle called Poltergust 5000, we will—you guessed it—hunt ghosts. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD takes place in several massive haunted mansions, each containing different puzzles to solve and ghosts to take down. This combination of fun, spookiness and our beloved Luigi has long been a perfect recipe for success. But the question remains—when will we be able to dive into the title?

When does Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD release: exact countdown

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is expected to go live worldwide on June 27. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the exact release time of the game remains unknown.

Who you gonna call? Ghost… Luigi! Image via Nintendo.

We will update the article accordingly once more details are revealed, and in the meantime have set up a countdown for June 27, 12am CT. This is due to the fact that most Nintendo games launch at midnight in each region, so the case should be no different this time around.

2024 is turning out to be quite successful for Nintendo so far: In the past few months, we have seen Mario and Princess Peach and their games, Princess Peach: Showtime and Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door, garnering acclaim from casual players and critics alike.

If anything, such a good streak only elevates our appetite for Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD. We can’t wait to play as Luigi and make our best Ghostbusters impression. And, naturally, to get scared in the meantime!

