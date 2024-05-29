Luigi exploring a spooky house in Luigi's Mansion 2 HD.
Image via Nintendo of America YouTube
Category:
Nintendo

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD release countdown: Exact start time and date

It will get spooky soon.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: May 29, 2024 09:10 am

While Mario is the more popular brother from Nintendo’s beloved franchise, Luigi isn’t far behind. Especially this summer, when Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is coming out.

Recommended Videos

In the game, we will take the mantle of Luigi, and armed with our ghost-hunting rifle called Poltergust 5000, we will—you guessed it—hunt ghosts. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD takes place in several massive haunted mansions, each containing different puzzles to solve and ghosts to take down. This combination of fun, spookiness and our beloved Luigi has long been a perfect recipe for success. But the question remains—when will we be able to dive into the title?

When does Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD release: exact countdown

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is expected to go live worldwide on June 27. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the exact release time of the game remains unknown.

scared luigi in luigi's mansion 2 HD
Who you gonna call? Ghost… Luigi! Image via Nintendo.

We will update the article accordingly once more details are revealed, and in the meantime have set up a countdown for June 27, 12am CT. This is due to the fact that most Nintendo games launch at midnight in each region, so the case should be no different this time around.

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
4
:
0
:
0
7
:
4
9
:
3
5

2024 is turning out to be quite successful for Nintendo so far: In the past few months, we have seen Mario and Princess Peach and their games, Princess Peach: Showtime and Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door, garnering acclaim from casual players and critics alike.

If anything, such a good streak only elevates our appetite for Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD. We can’t wait to play as Luigi and make our best Ghostbusters impression. And, naturally, to get scared in the meantime!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Nintendo could bring more games to Switch after controversial studio acquisition
Mario and Luigi have been iconic characters of Nintendo.
Category: Nintendo
Nintendo
Nintendo could bring more games to Switch after controversial studio acquisition
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 21, 2024
Read Article Nintendo Switch 2: Leaks, release rumors, and expected features
A white Nintendo Switch OLED console.
Category: Nintendo
Nintendo
Nintendo Switch 2: Leaks, release rumors, and expected features
Josh Challies and others Josh Challies and others May 21, 2024
Read Article Three classic Game Boy titles join Nintendo Switch Online’s library, including one iconic Mario game
Category: Nintendo
Nintendo
Three classic Game Boy titles join Nintendo Switch Online’s library, including one iconic Mario game
Adam Newell Adam Newell May 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Nintendo could bring more games to Switch after controversial studio acquisition
Mario and Luigi have been iconic characters of Nintendo.
Category: Nintendo
Nintendo
Nintendo could bring more games to Switch after controversial studio acquisition
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 21, 2024
Read Article Nintendo Switch 2: Leaks, release rumors, and expected features
A white Nintendo Switch OLED console.
Category: Nintendo
Nintendo
Nintendo Switch 2: Leaks, release rumors, and expected features
Josh Challies and others Josh Challies and others May 21, 2024
Read Article Three classic Game Boy titles join Nintendo Switch Online’s library, including one iconic Mario game
Category: Nintendo
Nintendo
Three classic Game Boy titles join Nintendo Switch Online’s library, including one iconic Mario game
Adam Newell Adam Newell May 15, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.