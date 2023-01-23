Life is Strange 2 coming to Switch next month

Life is Strange 2 will arrive on the Switch next month, Nintendo announced today through a new trailer.

Life is Strange 2 is now available for pre-order in the Nintendo eShop and will be officially released on Feb. 2, according to the trailer. It will join its predecessors, Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm, as the Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection, as well as Life is Strange: True Colors, which previously had their Switch ports last year.

“Life is Strange 2 is a narrative-adventure in which your decisions influence both the game’s story and characters,” the trailer’s official description reads. “You play as sixteen-year-old Sean Diaz, a normal kid growing up in the suburbs of Seattle. After your younger brother Daniel’s telekinetic powers are unleashed by a traumatic incident, you are forced to abandon your home and flee from the police. As a big brother, you are solely responsible for not only Daniel’s safety, shelter, and wellbeing – but also how he grows to harness his power as you travel across the USA in an attempt to cross the border into Mexico.”

Life is Strange 2 was first released in 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. There were five episodes for the episodic game, namely “Roads,” “Rules,” “Wastelands,” “Faith,” and “Wolves,” all of which were released separately from September 2018 to December 2019. The game was created under its developer, Dontnod Entertainment, and Square Enix as its publisher.