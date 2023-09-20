Lewis Hamilton is such a Nintendo nerd that he wore a Toad hat shopping

There's no Bullet Bills in Formula 1, that's for sure.

Many celebrities are actually undercover gamers, and on Sept. 20, Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton was spotted wearing a Toad hat from Mario while shopping in Tokyo. And that is the best hat I’ve ever seen.

Eight-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton is currently in Tokyo ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix. It’s a perfect time to explore anything related to Japanese games, so Lewis took a trip to the Nintendo store filled with merchandise of our favorite games. Judging by his hat, he might be there for all things Mario.

Lewis Hamilton was spotted shopping in a Nintendo store in Tokyo wearing a Toad hat 😅🍄



The picture shows Lewis in the Mario Kart section, or at least close to it, which doesn’t surprise me at all considering what he does for a living. All jokes aside though, the Nintendo store is where you can likely find a lot of exclusive products so hopefully he found something he likes.

This is not the first time Lewis has shown his affection for games. In the interview back in 2020 he said that he likes to travel with his PlayStation and play games when he can, and even played Call of Duty with fellow F1 drivers Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc.

He’s a fan of retro games too, sharing a video on Instagram with a Sega Genesis. He played Ayrton Senna’s Super Monaco GP II and had Mortal Kombat lined up after.

It’s always fun to see people who may not seem to be connected to games much turn out to be passionate about a specific title or series. It reminds us that games are for everyone to enjoy and have fun with.

Here’s hoping that when he gets his Mercedes onto the grid on Sunday, there won’t be any blue shells or banana skins to hamper his charge around the iconic Suzuka track.

