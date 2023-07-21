How long is Pikmin 4?

For those looking to get good value for money, Pikmin 4 will need to be at the top of your list for the amount of content and time investment you can have in it.

Outside of the main story and the hundreds of things to find across multiple areas, Pikmin 4 has an outstanding amount of content, challenges, and missions to keep you coming back for more. There is also a pretty fun multiplayer mode and co-op mode, giving you more ways to play.

So exactly how long can expect to spend on this game to get the most out of it? Well, that’s what we are here to tell you.

How long will it take to complete Pikmin 4?

The question of how long it’ll take to beat depends solely on what you are looking to achieve.

If you are just looking to complete the main story and rush your way through it, you’ll probably be able to complete it anywhere between four to six hours.

But saying that, the main story isn’t really the main bulk of the gameplay with a vast post-game with multiple new levels and things to do boosting that actual, true ending, story mode to more like 12+ hours instead.

For those hungry 100 percent completionists that want to take part in all the content in the game and find every collectible, survivor, and more, you are potentially looking at anywhere between 30 to 60 hours of gameplay depending on what level of Pikmin die-hard you are.

