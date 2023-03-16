Another Kirby classic has joined Nintendo Switch Online’s GameBoy collection

Nintendo is adding Kirby’s Dream Land 2 to its Game Boy virtual console to further bolster its already massive library of nostalgic games in the Nintendo Switch Online.

First released in 1995, Kirby’s Dream Land 2 was the sequel to Kirby’s Dream Land. The release of the game was met with critical success becoming a best seller for the Game Boy.

This isn’t the first re-release of the game recently either; it was also released for the Nintendo 3DS virtual console back in 2012.

Aside from this, Nintendo is also adding another game to the Game Boy virtual console called BurgerTime Deluxe, which is first released as an arcade game back in 1982. For the Super NES, SIDE POCKET, which is a billiards arcade game, is being added; and for the NES, XEVIOUS, which is an arcade shooter, is being added. All of these were released back in the 1980s, so Nintendo is really bringing those games back into the present just in case you’d want to check out the games that shone back then.

There are still a lot of people who are asking for Nintendo to include games that it originally made to the roster such as Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, which was also previously released on the Wii U. The main argument players are making is that they could easily do the same for the Nintendo Switch re-release.

Nevertheless, more classics entering the library is always a positive as this gives players a way to play games they missed out on, and it can also be a good way for older gamers to revisit the games they’ve played on a console that’s a little more modern.