Fire Emblem Engage is the latest entry in the long-running popular Fire Emblem franchise. From its humble beginnings during the Nintendo Entertainment System era, Fire Emblem now makes its way to the Nintendo Switch with Fire Emblem Engage. With a series spanning 16 different entries on various platforms throughout the decades, the game has a massive cast of various colorful characters across all of its games.

With such a huge cast of characters, it stands to note that there would also be quite a fair few voice actors giving them life in the games. While most of the older games did not have voice acting, subsequent games later on did. Since Fire Emblem Engage involves its own cast as well as returning protagonists from older entries in the series, it has a stacked roster of English and Japanese voice actors.

All voice actors in Fire Emblem Engage

Photo via GeekDad

The voice actors are notable names that you might have noticed across other media, mostly in anime and games of the same genre. With the option of being able to play Alear as either male or female, they are the only character to feature two voice actors each for English and Japanese voices.

Character English VA Japanese VA Alear (Male) Brandon McInnis Hiro Shimono Alear (Female) Laura Stahl Aya Endō Vander Jason Vande Brake Yoji Ueda Clanne Justin Briner Kohei Amasaki Framme Lisa Reimold Sayaka Senbongi Alfred Nick Wolfhard Ryohei Kimura Boucheron Joe Hernandez Tooru Sakurai Etie Trina Nishimura Tomomi Mineuchi Celine Rachelle Heger Akari Kito Louis J Michael Tatum Haruki Ishiya Chloe Elizabeth Simmons Saori Hayami Diamant Stephen Fu Junichi Suwabe Amber Parker Way Atsushi Tamaru Jade Katelyn Gault Marie Miyake Alcryst Micah Solusod Nobuhiko Okamoto Lapis Kimberly Woods Tomoyo Takayanagi Citrinne Brittney Carbowski Ikumi Hasegawa Timerra Dani Chambers Ami Koshimizu Merrin Cristina Valenzuela Nanako Mori Panette Melissa Hutchison Yukina Shuto Fogado Zeno Robinson Kenn Pandreo Ricco Fajardo Genki Okawa Bunet Ian Sinclair Tomohiro Ono Seadall Griffin Puatu Shogo Sakamoto Ivy Reba Buhr Yōko Hikasa Zelkov David Matranga Yu Taniguchi Kagetsu Khoi Dao Takehito Koyasu Hortensia Amber Connor Hina Kino Rosado Brian Anderson Shouta Aoi Goldmary Maureen Price Natsumi Takamori Anna Monica Rial Saori Seto Yunaka Laura Post Fairouz Al Kadota Jean Colleen O’Shaughnessey Risae Matsuda Lindon James Wade Takehiro Hasu Saphir Cassie Ewulu Sachiko Okada Veyle Megan Taylor Harvey Reina Ueda Zephia Elizabeth Maxwell Rika Fukami Griss Jamison Boaz Kenjiro Tsuda Marni Sarah Williams Ruriko Aoki Mauvier Gavin Hammon Tomoaki Maeno Lumera Julia McIlvaine Kotono Mitsuishi Eve Megan Hollingshead Kyoko Hikami Morion Josh Petersdorf Kento Fujinoma Hyacinth Brook Chalmers Takashi Nagasako Seforia Afi Ekulona Mika Kanda Sombron Erik Braa Katsuyuki Konishi Marth Yuri Lowenthal Hikaru Midorikawa Celica Erica Lindbeck Nao Toyama Sigurd Grant George Toshiyuki Morikawa Leif Nicolas Roye Kenichi Suzumura Roy Ray Chase Jun Fukuyama Lyn Wendee Lee Makiko Ōmoto Eirika Kira Buckland Kaori Mizuhashi Ephraim Greg Chun Taku Yashiro Ike Greg Chun Michihiko Hagi Micaiah Veronica Taylor Natsuko Kuwatani Lucina Alexis Tipton Yū Kobayashi Corrin Marcella Lentz-Pope Satomi Sato Byleth Zach Aguilar Yusuke Kobayashi Tiki Mela Lee Sumire Morohoshi Edelgard von Hresvelg Tara Platt Ai Kakuma Dimitri Alexandre Blaiddyd Chris Hackney Kaito Ishikawa Claude von Riegan Joe Zieja Toshiyuki Toyonaga

Being one of the few Nintendo game series that gets access to voice acting, it is quite a treat to be able to experience the Fire Emblem games with voices that do a great job of translating the raw emotion that the characters feel on screen. Fire Emblem Engage is a prime example of voice acting at its best, with the star-studded cast giving it their all in this latest entry.

If you are more of a traditionalist and would prefer listening to the original Japanese voices, the game allows you to change the default English voices and seamlessly transition between English and Japanese anytime. While Hiro Shimono and Aya Endo do a great job at voicing Alear, the entire Japanese cast is full of notable names that have worked on anime since the ’80s.

If you prefer the English voice actors instead, the game has a few famous names lending their voices for Fire Emblem Engage. Names such as Brandon McInnis and Cristina Valenzuela have a long history of voice acting and you might recognize their voices from previous anime if you are a fan of English dubbed anime. No matter which version you choose, you are in for quite a treat.