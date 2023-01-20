All voice actors in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage is the latest entry in the long-running popular Fire Emblem franchise. From its humble beginnings during the Nintendo Entertainment System era, Fire Emblem now makes its way to the Nintendo Switch with Fire Emblem Engage. With a series spanning 16 different entries on various platforms throughout the decades, the game has a massive cast of various colorful characters across all of its games.

With such a huge cast of characters, it stands to note that there would also be quite a fair few voice actors giving them life in the games. While most of the older games did not have voice acting, subsequent games later on did. Since Fire Emblem Engage involves its own cast as well as returning protagonists from older entries in the series, it has a stacked roster of English and Japanese voice actors.

The voice actors are notable names that you might have noticed across other media, mostly in anime and games of the same genre. With the option of being able to play Alear as either male or female, they are the only character to feature two voice actors each for English and Japanese voices.

Alear (Male)Brandon McInnisHiro Shimono
Alear (Female)Laura StahlAya Endō
VanderJason Vande BrakeYoji Ueda
ClanneJustin BrinerKohei Amasaki
FrammeLisa ReimoldSayaka Senbongi
AlfredNick WolfhardRyohei Kimura
BoucheronJoe HernandezTooru Sakurai
EtieTrina NishimuraTomomi Mineuchi
CelineRachelle HegerAkari Kito
LouisJ Michael TatumHaruki Ishiya
ChloeElizabeth SimmonsSaori Hayami
DiamantStephen FuJunichi Suwabe
AmberParker WayAtsushi Tamaru
JadeKatelyn GaultMarie Miyake
AlcrystMicah SolusodNobuhiko Okamoto
LapisKimberly WoodsTomoyo Takayanagi
CitrinneBrittney CarbowskiIkumi Hasegawa
TimerraDani ChambersAmi Koshimizu
MerrinCristina ValenzuelaNanako Mori
PanetteMelissa HutchisonYukina Shuto
FogadoZeno RobinsonKenn
PandreoRicco FajardoGenki Okawa
BunetIan SinclairTomohiro Ono
SeadallGriffin PuatuShogo Sakamoto
IvyReba BuhrYōko Hikasa
ZelkovDavid MatrangaYu Taniguchi
KagetsuKhoi DaoTakehito Koyasu
HortensiaAmber ConnorHina Kino
RosadoBrian AndersonShouta Aoi
GoldmaryMaureen PriceNatsumi Takamori
AnnaMonica RialSaori Seto
YunakaLaura PostFairouz Al Kadota
JeanColleen O’ShaughnesseyRisae Matsuda
LindonJames WadeTakehiro Hasu
SaphirCassie EwuluSachiko Okada
VeyleMegan Taylor HarveyReina Ueda
ZephiaElizabeth MaxwellRika Fukami
GrissJamison BoazKenjiro Tsuda
MarniSarah WilliamsRuriko Aoki
MauvierGavin HammonTomoaki Maeno
LumeraJulia McIlvaineKotono Mitsuishi
EveMegan HollingsheadKyoko Hikami
MorionJosh PetersdorfKento Fujinoma
HyacinthBrook ChalmersTakashi Nagasako
SeforiaAfi EkulonaMika Kanda
SombronErik BraaKatsuyuki Konishi
MarthYuri LowenthalHikaru Midorikawa
CelicaErica LindbeckNao Toyama
SigurdGrant GeorgeToshiyuki Morikawa
LeifNicolas RoyeKenichi Suzumura
RoyRay ChaseJun Fukuyama
LynWendee LeeMakiko Ōmoto
EirikaKira BucklandKaori Mizuhashi
EphraimGreg ChunTaku Yashiro
IkeGreg ChunMichihiko Hagi
MicaiahVeronica TaylorNatsuko Kuwatani
LucinaAlexis TiptonYū Kobayashi
CorrinMarcella Lentz-PopeSatomi Sato
BylethZach AguilarYusuke Kobayashi
TikiMela LeeSumire Morohoshi
Edelgard von HresvelgTara PlattAi Kakuma
Dimitri Alexandre BlaiddydChris HackneyKaito Ishikawa
Claude von RieganJoe ZiejaToshiyuki Toyonaga

Being one of the few Nintendo game series that gets access to voice acting, it is quite a treat to be able to experience the Fire Emblem games with voices that do a great job of translating the raw emotion that the characters feel on screen. Fire Emblem Engage is a prime example of voice acting at its best, with the star-studded cast giving it their all in this latest entry.

If you are more of a traditionalist and would prefer listening to the original Japanese voices, the game allows you to change the default English voices and seamlessly transition between English and Japanese anytime. While Hiro Shimono and Aya Endo do a great job at voicing Alear, the entire Japanese cast is full of notable names that have worked on anime since the ’80s.

If you prefer the English voice actors instead, the game has a few famous names lending their voices for Fire Emblem Engage. Names such as Brandon McInnis and Cristina Valenzuela have a long history of voice acting and you might recognize their voices from previous anime if you are a fan of English dubbed anime. No matter which version you choose, you are in for quite a treat.