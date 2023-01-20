Fire Emblem Engage is the latest entry in the long-running popular Fire Emblem franchise. From its humble beginnings during the Nintendo Entertainment System era, Fire Emblem now makes its way to the Nintendo Switch with Fire Emblem Engage. With a series spanning 16 different entries on various platforms throughout the decades, the game has a massive cast of various colorful characters across all of its games.
With such a huge cast of characters, it stands to note that there would also be quite a fair few voice actors giving them life in the games. While most of the older games did not have voice acting, subsequent games later on did. Since Fire Emblem Engage involves its own cast as well as returning protagonists from older entries in the series, it has a stacked roster of English and Japanese voice actors.
All voice actors in Fire Emblem Engage
The voice actors are notable names that you might have noticed across other media, mostly in anime and games of the same genre. With the option of being able to play Alear as either male or female, they are the only character to feature two voice actors each for English and Japanese voices.
|Character
|English VA
|Japanese VA
|Alear (Male)
|Brandon McInnis
|Hiro Shimono
|Alear (Female)
|Laura Stahl
|Aya Endō
|Vander
|Jason Vande Brake
|Yoji Ueda
|Clanne
|Justin Briner
|Kohei Amasaki
|Framme
|Lisa Reimold
|Sayaka Senbongi
|Alfred
|Nick Wolfhard
|Ryohei Kimura
|Boucheron
|Joe Hernandez
|Tooru Sakurai
|Etie
|Trina Nishimura
|Tomomi Mineuchi
|Celine
|Rachelle Heger
|Akari Kito
|Louis
|J Michael Tatum
|Haruki Ishiya
|Chloe
|Elizabeth Simmons
|Saori Hayami
|Diamant
|Stephen Fu
|Junichi Suwabe
|Amber
|Parker Way
|Atsushi Tamaru
|Jade
|Katelyn Gault
|Marie Miyake
|Alcryst
|Micah Solusod
|Nobuhiko Okamoto
|Lapis
|Kimberly Woods
|Tomoyo Takayanagi
|Citrinne
|Brittney Carbowski
|Ikumi Hasegawa
|Timerra
|Dani Chambers
|Ami Koshimizu
|Merrin
|Cristina Valenzuela
|Nanako Mori
|Panette
|Melissa Hutchison
|Yukina Shuto
|Fogado
|Zeno Robinson
|Kenn
|Pandreo
|Ricco Fajardo
|Genki Okawa
|Bunet
|Ian Sinclair
|Tomohiro Ono
|Seadall
|Griffin Puatu
|Shogo Sakamoto
|Ivy
|Reba Buhr
|Yōko Hikasa
|Zelkov
|David Matranga
|Yu Taniguchi
|Kagetsu
|Khoi Dao
|Takehito Koyasu
|Hortensia
|Amber Connor
|Hina Kino
|Rosado
|Brian Anderson
|Shouta Aoi
|Goldmary
|Maureen Price
|Natsumi Takamori
|Anna
|Monica Rial
|Saori Seto
|Yunaka
|Laura Post
|Fairouz Al Kadota
|Jean
|Colleen O’Shaughnessey
|Risae Matsuda
|Lindon
|James Wade
|Takehiro Hasu
|Saphir
|Cassie Ewulu
|Sachiko Okada
|Veyle
|Megan Taylor Harvey
|Reina Ueda
|Zephia
|Elizabeth Maxwell
|Rika Fukami
|Griss
|Jamison Boaz
|Kenjiro Tsuda
|Marni
|Sarah Williams
|Ruriko Aoki
|Mauvier
|Gavin Hammon
|Tomoaki Maeno
|Lumera
|Julia McIlvaine
|Kotono Mitsuishi
|Eve
|Megan Hollingshead
|Kyoko Hikami
|Morion
|Josh Petersdorf
|Kento Fujinoma
|Hyacinth
|Brook Chalmers
|Takashi Nagasako
|Seforia
|Afi Ekulona
|Mika Kanda
|Sombron
|Erik Braa
|Katsuyuki Konishi
|Marth
|Yuri Lowenthal
|Hikaru Midorikawa
|Celica
|Erica Lindbeck
|Nao Toyama
|Sigurd
|Grant George
|Toshiyuki Morikawa
|Leif
|Nicolas Roye
|Kenichi Suzumura
|Roy
|Ray Chase
|Jun Fukuyama
|Lyn
|Wendee Lee
|Makiko Ōmoto
|Eirika
|Kira Buckland
|Kaori Mizuhashi
|Ephraim
|Greg Chun
|Taku Yashiro
|Ike
|Greg Chun
|Michihiko Hagi
|Micaiah
|Veronica Taylor
|Natsuko Kuwatani
|Lucina
|Alexis Tipton
|Yū Kobayashi
|Corrin
|Marcella Lentz-Pope
|Satomi Sato
|Byleth
|Zach Aguilar
|Yusuke Kobayashi
|Tiki
|Mela Lee
|Sumire Morohoshi
|Edelgard von Hresvelg
|Tara Platt
|Ai Kakuma
|Dimitri Alexandre Blaiddyd
|Chris Hackney
|Kaito Ishikawa
|Claude von Riegan
|Joe Zieja
|Toshiyuki Toyonaga
Being one of the few Nintendo game series that gets access to voice acting, it is quite a treat to be able to experience the Fire Emblem games with voices that do a great job of translating the raw emotion that the characters feel on screen. Fire Emblem Engage is a prime example of voice acting at its best, with the star-studded cast giving it their all in this latest entry.
If you are more of a traditionalist and would prefer listening to the original Japanese voices, the game allows you to change the default English voices and seamlessly transition between English and Japanese anytime. While Hiro Shimono and Aya Endo do a great job at voicing Alear, the entire Japanese cast is full of notable names that have worked on anime since the ’80s.
If you prefer the English voice actors instead, the game has a few famous names lending their voices for Fire Emblem Engage. Names such as Brandon McInnis and Cristina Valenzuela have a long history of voice acting and you might recognize their voices from previous anime if you are a fan of English dubbed anime. No matter which version you choose, you are in for quite a treat.