Category:
Nintendo

All Sparkle Gem locations in Princess Peach: Showtime!

And there are a lot of them.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 05:21 am
Princess Peach in the Dashing Thief outfit
Image via Nintendo

Collecting Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach: Showtime! will not only allow you to decorate every floor of the Sparkle Theater, but also rewards you with a commemorative photo from each level. Here are all Sparkle Gem locations in Princess Peach: Showtime!

Recommended Videos

Because some of the Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach: Showtime! are awarded for simply progressing the level and its encounters, the list below only features hidden/optional Sparkle Gems. Also, keep in mind that some levels give extra Gems depending on how well you completed the task, like baking cookies.

Princess Peach: Showtime!—All Sparkle Gem locations

All Floor One Sparkle Gem locations

The Castle of Thorns

Gem numberDescription
2At the top of the building when empowering the first Theet
3Bloom two bushes to the right of two Theets you have to empower
7Complete the secret spotlight room that’s located after defeating the first spear enemy
9At the top platforms at the end of the platforming section (before the big root)

Ninjutsu: The Art of Rapids

Gem numberDescription
2Behind the left rocks after going through the stone rotating door
5On the roof near the Theet who says “Time for an old wall-hiding technique.” Jump on the tower with the guard, and then jump to the blue roof
7At the end of the secret spotlight room in the water-hiding section
8Collect eight Sparkle Gem parts during the running section
9Save the Theet captured by the flying enemy at the end of the running section

Cowgirl in the Wilderness

Gem numberDescription
1Bloom three flower pots in the second building, at the very beginning of the level
2Found behind the barrels to the right of the saloon
5,6,7Open boxes on horses and collect eight Sparkle Gem pieces during the horse chase sequence
9Complete the secret spotlight room to the right before the entrance to the final boss

Welcome to the Festival of Sweets

Gem numberDescription
2Get rid of birds carrying the cookies past the first gates. You can also save a Theet to get a Ribbon here.
3Above the strawberries on the farm
7Complete the secret spotlight room on the right side of the delivery section where Theets are running with cookie trays

All Floor Two Sparkle Gem locations

The Ghostly Castle

Gem numberDescription
1In one of the prison cells in a barrel
3Collect eight Sparkle Gem pieces during the section with falling floors
4Defeat enemies in a secret spotlight room during the section with falling floors
5In one of the falling chests during the section with falling floors
6In a barrel at the end of the section with falling floors

The Perfect Infiltration

Gem numberDescription
1Behind a wooden box before the Sour Thieves’ base
4At the top right of the entrance to the Sour Thieves’ base
5In the secret vent in a big delivery room. Get to the top left of the room using pink ziplines and activate the generator. Next, head into the vent that the generator opened
6At the top of the laser room. Use the blue zipline in the middle of the laser field to get up. Then proceed to the right.
7In the secret spotlight room below the sixth gem
8Collect eight Sparkle Gem pieces in the room with the giant vault door
9In the gliding section

A Snow Flower on Ice

Gem numberDescription
1Light up four bushes after the first bridge
8Complete the secret spotlight room outside of the stage after completing the first show
9Collect eight Sparkle Gem pieces in the wrecking ball area

The Case of the Missing Mural

Gem numberDescription
2Behind a billboard leading up to the museum
5In the wooden box in the secret spotlight room to the right of the museum. Can only be accessed after transforming into the Detective
7Unlock the blue mummy statue with a Spades Key. The key is located right outside the vent you used to get into the room

All Floor Three Sparkle Gem locations

Mighty Mission: Alien Invasion

Gem numberDescription
1Save two Theets from being abducted by aliens
3At the top of the yellow bus leading to the shelter
5Behind wrecked cars after the first battle with aliens
7In a secret spotlight room right after defeating the squid-like enemy
8Collect eight Sparkle Gem pieces in the flying section
9Save all the Theers in the flying section

Cowgirl at Dusk

Gem numberDescription
1In the saloon when riding through the bottom part of the level
2Collect eight Sparkle Gem pieces throughout the riding section
3After the last falling carriage on the train
4Save all the Theets in the secret spotlight room right after the previous gem
5Smash the box with a Sparkle Gem on the back of a horse in the background
6In the falling object section behind a giant box

Welcome to the Spooky Party

Gem numberDescription
3Bake cookies and give them to the corrupted Theets on the street (not to those that are blocking your path, but those before them)
6Complete the secret spotlight room between the two cake stands

Melody of the Sea

Gem numberDescription
1Drop coconuts in the water to spook the Sour Bunch
2Light up all the seashells during the turtle ride
3In the clam in the same room where you transformed into a singer
4Above the first clam after the scene where singers got abducted
5In the bottom right clam when saving the singers
6Behind a wooden door after saving the first singer
7Between moving eels
8Complete the secret spotlight room below the third abducted singer

All Floor Four Sparkle Gem locations

Ninjutsu: The Art of Flames

Gem numberDescription
1Complete the secret spotlight room after entering the building
3On the blue roof above the rotating doors
4Behind one of the rotating doors
5Between two guards
6On one of the big wheels during the running section
7Collect eight Sparkle Pieces during the running section

The Stolen Statue

Gem numberDescription
1Under one of the planes during the plane section
2Collect eight Sparkle Gem pieces inside the airship
4Complete the secret spotlight room as you walk outside the airship
5On top of the pipes during the pipe section
7Follow the top path during the escape section

A Kung Fu Tale

Gem numberDescription
1Inside a temple after defeating three enemies
2At the top of the training dummy in the Kung Fu Master Trial. Break the dummy to get the gem
3Break the rock that trapped one Theet to the left of the main gates
5At the top of the middle orange stand
6Collect eight Sparkle Pieces during the jumping section
7Defeat all enemies during the next jumping section
8Complete the secret spotlight room to the right of the ninth gem
9Collect eight Sparkle Pieces on a pole

The Case of the Rainy-Day Plot

Gem numberDescription
2Comlete the secret spotlight room to the right of the three doors
4On the boxes to the left of the clock tower entrance
5,6Capture two enemies in the clock tower. The first is in the room below, right after exiting the elevator. The second is behind a giant gear in the final section.

All Floor Five Sparkle Gem locations

Mighty Mission: The Rescue

Gem numberDescription
1Save all the Theets in the opening sequence
3Spin the big ball boss until the very end (just spam the B button)
4Complete the secret spotlight room that’s hidden underneath the first bus on the planet
5On a side platform during the alien ship chase

A Kung Fu Legend

Gem numberDescription
4Complete a secret spotlight room found after sliding down a long pole
6After saving the third child, go up the red pole and then use the second pole to go down and collect eight Sparkle Gem pieces

A Parade on Ice

Gem numberDescription
2On a platform during the parade. Jump on it using a yellow jump marker
3Dance with all Theets when they make a circle during the parade to get eight Sparkle Gem pieces
6Complete a secret spotlight room found right before the final ramp

Blight of the Sea

Gem numberDescription
1Complete a secret spotlight room found near the corrupted Theets and clams
2In the right clam in the same area where the corrupted Theets are
3In the clam that’s in a small cave when following the cursed ship
5Under the iron bars inside the ship

All Basement Sparkle Gem locations

The Dark Swordfighter & the Arena

Gem numberDescription
1Complete the secret spotlight room found on the stand with pots. Break the pots for the spotlight to appear
2Behind the pots where you are ambushed by the Sour Bunch
4In a pot before the final arena

The Dark Prison & the Dangerous Trap

Gem numberDescription
1Collect eight Sparkle Gem pieces on circling platforms
2Complete the secret spotlight room at the bottom of the room
3Inside one of the electric rings
4In a small room behind lasers after the laser chase

Dark Space & the Great Meteor

Gem numberDescription
2Complete the secret spotlight room after defeating the squid-like enemy and saving the scientist

The Dark Depths & the Swirling Currents

Gem numberDescription
1Complete the secret spotlight room in the far right of the opening room
3Under one of the rocks when swimming through the obstacle section

The Dark School & the Twisted Fist

Gem numberDescription
1On the hill right behind the level start
2Complete the secret spotlight room right after getting ambushed by the Sour Bunch
3On a hill right beside the secret spotlight for the second gem
4On a post to the right of the post section

The Dark Museum & the Purple Mystery

Gem numberDescription
4Complete the secret spotlight room in the same room where you have to spot the difference in a photo

The Dark Locomotive & the Doomed Town

Gem numberDescription
1Between rocks during the riding section
3Complete the secret spotlight room right after saving the Cowboy Sparkla
4On the back of the horse during the escape section

The Dark Ninja & the Legion of Guards

Gem numberDescription
1Behind the left tower where the Ninja Sparkla is tied up
2Complete the secret spotlight room in the top-down section
3In the bottom room during the top-down section
4One the wall during the running section

The Dark Ice & the Shadowy Stage

Gem numberDescription
2Complete the secret spotlight room on the left of the main entrance
3Collect eight Sparkle Gem pieces during the escape section
4On the ledge during the icicle escape section

The Dark Baker & the Bewitching Sweets

Gem numberDescription
1Complete the secret spotlight room a bit further from the level start
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How long is Princess Peach: Showtime?
<img src='Princess Peach in Princess Peach: Showtime'>
Category: Nintendo
Nintendo
How long is Princess Peach: Showtime?
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert Mar 31, 2024
Read Article Top 10 rarest and most valuable GameCube games
<img src='A purple GameCube with an attached controller.'>
Category: Nintendo
Nintendo
Top 10 rarest and most valuable GameCube games
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Mar 30, 2024
Read Article Top 10 rarest and most valuable Nintendo DS games
<img src='The Nintendo DS logo on a grey background'>
Category: Nintendo
Nintendo
Top 10 rarest and most valuable Nintendo DS games
Anish Nair Anish Nair Mar 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How long is Princess Peach: Showtime?
<img src='Princess Peach in Princess Peach: Showtime'>
Category: Nintendo
Nintendo
How long is Princess Peach: Showtime?
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert Mar 31, 2024
Read Article Top 10 rarest and most valuable GameCube games
<img src='A purple GameCube with an attached controller.'>
Category: Nintendo
Nintendo
Top 10 rarest and most valuable GameCube games
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Mar 30, 2024
Read Article Top 10 rarest and most valuable Nintendo DS games
<img src='The Nintendo DS logo on a grey background'>
Category: Nintendo
Nintendo
Top 10 rarest and most valuable Nintendo DS games
Anish Nair Anish Nair Mar 29, 2024
Author
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.