Collecting Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach: Showtime! will not only allow you to decorate every floor of the Sparkle Theater, but also rewards you with a commemorative photo from each level. Here are all Sparkle Gem locations in Princess Peach: Showtime!

Recommended Videos

Because some of the Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach: Showtime! are awarded for simply progressing the level and its encounters, the list below only features hidden/optional Sparkle Gems. Also, keep in mind that some levels give extra Gems depending on how well you completed the task, like baking cookies.

Princess Peach: Showtime!—All Sparkle Gem locations

All Floor One Sparkle Gem locations

The Castle of Thorns

Sparkle Gem 2 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 3 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 7 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 9 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gem number Description 2 At the top of the building when empowering the first Theet 3 Bloom two bushes to the right of two Theets you have to empower 7 Complete the secret spotlight room that’s located after defeating the first spear enemy 9 At the top platforms at the end of the platforming section (before the big root)

Ninjutsu: The Art of Rapids

Sparkle Gem 2 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 5 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 7 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 8 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gem number Description 2 Behind the left rocks after going through the stone rotating door 5 On the roof near the Theet who says “Time for an old wall-hiding technique.” Jump on the tower with the guard, and then jump to the blue roof 7 At the end of the secret spotlight room in the water-hiding section 8 Collect eight Sparkle Gem parts during the running section 9 Save the Theet captured by the flying enemy at the end of the running section

Cowgirl in the Wilderness

Sparkle Gem 1 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 2 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 7 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 9 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gem number Description 1 Bloom three flower pots in the second building, at the very beginning of the level 2 Found behind the barrels to the right of the saloon 5,6,7 Open boxes on horses and collect eight Sparkle Gem pieces during the horse chase sequence 9 Complete the secret spotlight room to the right before the entrance to the final boss

Welcome to the Festival of Sweets

Sparkle Gem 2 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 3 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 7 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gem number Description 2 Get rid of birds carrying the cookies past the first gates. You can also save a Theet to get a Ribbon here. 3 Above the strawberries on the farm 7 Complete the secret spotlight room on the right side of the delivery section where Theets are running with cookie trays

All Floor Two Sparkle Gem locations

The Ghostly Castle

Sparkle Gem 1 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 3 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 4 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 5 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 6 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gem number Description 1 In one of the prison cells in a barrel 3 Collect eight Sparkle Gem pieces during the section with falling floors 4 Defeat enemies in a secret spotlight room during the section with falling floors 5 In one of the falling chests during the section with falling floors 6 In a barrel at the end of the section with falling floors

The Perfect Infiltration

Sparkle Gem 1 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 4 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 5 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 6 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 7 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 9 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gem number Description 1 Behind a wooden box before the Sour Thieves’ base 4 At the top right of the entrance to the Sour Thieves’ base 5 In the secret vent in a big delivery room. Get to the top left of the room using pink ziplines and activate the generator. Next, head into the vent that the generator opened 6 At the top of the laser room. Use the blue zipline in the middle of the laser field to get up. Then proceed to the right. 7 In the secret spotlight room below the sixth gem 8 Collect eight Sparkle Gem pieces in the room with the giant vault door 9 In the gliding section

A Snow Flower on Ice

Sparkle Gem 1 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 8 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 9 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gem number Description 1 Light up four bushes after the first bridge 8 Complete the secret spotlight room outside of the stage after completing the first show 9 Collect eight Sparkle Gem pieces in the wrecking ball area

The Case of the Missing Mural

Sparkle Gem 2 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 5 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 7 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gem number Description 2 Behind a billboard leading up to the museum 5 In the wooden box in the secret spotlight room to the right of the museum. Can only be accessed after transforming into the Detective 7 Unlock the blue mummy statue with a Spades Key. The key is located right outside the vent you used to get into the room

All Floor Three Sparkle Gem locations

Mighty Mission: Alien Invasion

Sparkle Gem 1 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 3 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 5 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 7 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 8 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gem number Description 1 Save two Theets from being abducted by aliens 3 At the top of the yellow bus leading to the shelter 5 Behind wrecked cars after the first battle with aliens 7 In a secret spotlight room right after defeating the squid-like enemy 8 Collect eight Sparkle Gem pieces in the flying section 9 Save all the Theers in the flying section

Cowgirl at Dusk

Sparkle Gem 1 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 2 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 3 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 4 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 5 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 6 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gem number Description 1 In the saloon when riding through the bottom part of the level 2 Collect eight Sparkle Gem pieces throughout the riding section 3 After the last falling carriage on the train 4 Save all the Theets in the secret spotlight room right after the previous gem 5 Smash the box with a Sparkle Gem on the back of a horse in the background 6 In the falling object section behind a giant box

Welcome to the Spooky Party

Sparkle Gem 3 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 6 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gem number Description 3 Bake cookies and give them to the corrupted Theets on the street (not to those that are blocking your path, but those before them) 6 Complete the secret spotlight room between the two cake stands

Melody of the Sea

Sparkle Gem 1 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 2 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 3 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 4 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 5 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 6 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 8 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gem number Description 1 Drop coconuts in the water to spook the Sour Bunch 2 Light up all the seashells during the turtle ride 3 In the clam in the same room where you transformed into a singer 4 Above the first clam after the scene where singers got abducted 5 In the bottom right clam when saving the singers 6 Behind a wooden door after saving the first singer 7 Between moving eels 8 Complete the secret spotlight room below the third abducted singer

All Floor Four Sparkle Gem locations

Ninjutsu: The Art of Flames

Sparkle Gem 1 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 3 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 4 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 5 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 6 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 7 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gem number Description 1 Complete the secret spotlight room after entering the building 3 On the blue roof above the rotating doors 4 Behind one of the rotating doors 5 Between two guards 6 On one of the big wheels during the running section 7 Collect eight Sparkle Pieces during the running section

The Stolen Statue

Sparkle Gem 1 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 2 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 4 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 5 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 7 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gem number Description 1 Under one of the planes during the plane section 2 Collect eight Sparkle Gem pieces inside the airship 4 Complete the secret spotlight room as you walk outside the airship 5 On top of the pipes during the pipe section 7 Follow the top path during the escape section

A Kung Fu Tale

Sparkle Gem 1 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 2 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 5 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 6 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 7 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 8 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 9 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gem number Description 1 Inside a temple after defeating three enemies 2 At the top of the training dummy in the Kung Fu Master Trial. Break the dummy to get the gem 3 Break the rock that trapped one Theet to the left of the main gates 5 At the top of the middle orange stand 6 Collect eight Sparkle Pieces during the jumping section 7 Defeat all enemies during the next jumping section 8 Complete the secret spotlight room to the right of the ninth gem 9 Collect eight Sparkle Pieces on a pole

The Case of the Rainy-Day Plot

Sparkle Gem 2 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 4 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gem number Description 2 Comlete the secret spotlight room to the right of the three doors 4 On the boxes to the left of the clock tower entrance 5,6 Capture two enemies in the clock tower. The first is in the room below, right after exiting the elevator. The second is behind a giant gear in the final section.

All Floor Five Sparkle Gem locations

Mighty Mission: The Rescue

Sparkle Gem 4 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 5 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gem number Description 1 Save all the Theets in the opening sequence 3 Spin the big ball boss until the very end (just spam the B button) 4 Complete the secret spotlight room that’s hidden underneath the first bus on the planet 5 On a side platform during the alien ship chase

A Kung Fu Legend

Sparkle Gem 4 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 6 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gem number Description 4 Complete a secret spotlight room found after sliding down a long pole 6 After saving the third child, go up the red pole and then use the second pole to go down and collect eight Sparkle Gem pieces

A Parade on Ice

Sparkle Gem 2 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 3 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 6 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gem number Description 2 On a platform during the parade. Jump on it using a yellow jump marker 3 Dance with all Theets when they make a circle during the parade to get eight Sparkle Gem pieces 6 Complete a secret spotlight room found right before the final ramp

Blight of the Sea

Sparkle Gem 1 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 2 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 3 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sparkle Gem 5 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gem number Description 1 Complete a secret spotlight room found near the corrupted Theets and clams 2 In the right clam in the same area where the corrupted Theets are 3 In the clam that’s in a small cave when following the cursed ship 5 Under the iron bars inside the ship

All Basement Sparkle Gem locations

The Dark Swordfighter & the Arena

Gem number Description 1 Complete the secret spotlight room found on the stand with pots. Break the pots for the spotlight to appear 2 Behind the pots where you are ambushed by the Sour Bunch 4 In a pot before the final arena

The Dark Prison & the Dangerous Trap

Gem number Description 1 Collect eight Sparkle Gem pieces on circling platforms 2 Complete the secret spotlight room at the bottom of the room 3 Inside one of the electric rings 4 In a small room behind lasers after the laser chase

Dark Space & the Great Meteor

Gem number Description 2 Complete the secret spotlight room after defeating the squid-like enemy and saving the scientist

The Dark Depths & the Swirling Currents

Gem number Description 1 Complete the secret spotlight room in the far right of the opening room 3 Under one of the rocks when swimming through the obstacle section

The Dark School & the Twisted Fist

Gem number Description 1 On the hill right behind the level start 2 Complete the secret spotlight room right after getting ambushed by the Sour Bunch 3 On a hill right beside the secret spotlight for the second gem 4 On a post to the right of the post section

The Dark Museum & the Purple Mystery

Gem number Description 4 Complete the secret spotlight room in the same room where you have to spot the difference in a photo

The Dark Locomotive & the Doomed Town

Gem number Description 1 Between rocks during the riding section 3 Complete the secret spotlight room right after saving the Cowboy Sparkla 4 On the back of the horse during the escape section

The Dark Ninja & the Legion of Guards

Gem number Description 1 Behind the left tower where the Ninja Sparkla is tied up 2 Complete the secret spotlight room in the top-down section 3 In the bottom room during the top-down section 4 One the wall during the running section

The Dark Ice & the Shadowy Stage

Gem number Description 2 Complete the secret spotlight room on the left of the main entrance 3 Collect eight Sparkle Gem pieces during the escape section 4 On the ledge during the icicle escape section

The Dark Baker & the Bewitching Sweets

Gem number Description 1 Complete the secret spotlight room a bit further from the level start

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more