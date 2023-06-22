All courses coming in the Mario Kart 8 DLC

Nintendo will have added a total of 48 races by the end of 2023.

A total of 48 new courses will be added to Nintendo Switch’s Mario Kart 8: Deluxe as part of a paid DLC called the Booster Course Pass.

The Booster Course Pass cost $24.99 and the 48 courses will be slowly integrated into the game. Instead of adding them all at once, Nintendo will drop eight of them each wave, with six waves in total.

The first wave of new courses arrived in March 2022 and the rest is planned to be introduced to Mario Kart 8: Deluxe by the end of 2023. This means the Booster Course Pass will be slowly integrated into the racing game.

Mario Kart 8’s DLC Booster Course Pass wave one

The content includes three courses from Mario Kart Tour, which was released on mobile devices in 2019, and a fan-favorite course from Nintendo 64. Here are all eight of the courses that were added in March.

Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour)

Toad Circuit (Mario Kart 3DS)

Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64)

Coconut Hall (Mario Kart Wii)

Tokyo Blur (Mario Kart Tour)

Shroom Ridge (Mario Kart DS)

Sky Garden (Mario Kart Advance)

Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour)

Mario Kart 8‘s DLC Booster Course Pass wave two

The second wave of courses have been introduced to Mario Kart 8 on Aug. 4. The selection includes the popular Waluigi Pinball from Mario Kart DS and a new race in the form of Sky-High Sundae. The full list looks as follows:

Waluigi Pinball (Mario Kart DS)

Sky-High Sundae

Kalimari Desert (Mario Kart 64)

Mario Circuit 3 (Super Mario Kart SNES)

Mushroom Gorge (Mario Kart Wii)

Sydney Spring (Mario Kart Tour)

Snow Land (Mario Kart Super Circuit GBA)

New York Minute (Mario Kart Tour)

Mario Kart 8‘s DLC Booster Course Pass wave three

Wave three of the Mario Kart 8 DLC dropped on Dec. 7, featuring Merry Mountain Mayhem. Players can experience racing in the UK through London Loop or collect mushrooms buried in leaves through Maple Treeway.

London Loop (Mario Kart Tour)

Boo Lake (Mario Kart Super Circuit)

Rock Rock Mountain (Mario Kart 7)

Maple Treeway (Mario Kart Wii)

Berlin Byways (Mario Kart Tour)

Peach Gardens (Mario Kart DS)

Merry Mountain (Mario Kart Tour)

Rainbow Road (Multiple Mario Kart games)

Mario Kart 8‘s DLC Booster Course Pass wave four

The fourth wave of courses through Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass dropped on March 8. Included in the drop was a new Yoshi Island course, along with Singapore Speedway and Tour Amsterdam Drift.

Tour Amsterdam Drift (Mario Kart Tour)

Riverside Park (Mario Kart Super Circuit)

DK Summit (Mario Kart Wii)

Yoshi’s Island (New to Mario Kart 8)

Bangkok Rush (Mario Kart Tour)

Mario Circuit (Multiple Mario Kart games)

Walugi Stadium (Mario Kart Double Dash)

Singapore Speedway (Mario Kart Tour)

Mario Kart 8‘s DLC Booster Course Pass wave five

Details for wave five of the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 started to drop on June 21 through the Nintendo Direct stream. The wave will include Fruit and Moon cups with eight courses, of which Squeaky Clean Sprint is the only course announced so far at the time of writing.

This article will continue to be updated with all the new courses coming to Mario Kart 8.

