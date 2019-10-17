Will League of Legends: Wild Rift have cross-platform play?

Riot recently unveiled League of Legends: Wild Rift at the game’s 10-year anniversary event. It’s a complete rework of the original game with a new map, The Rift. And it’ll be released for console and mobile.

Even though many people expected Riot to announce a mobile version of League at the event, console support came as a surprise. There hasn’t been any information about which consoles the game will support, but there’s been some evidence to suggest it could be coming to PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Related: League of Legends: Wild Rift could be coming to PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

A lot of people have been curious about whether the game will be cross-platform between these devices or even with the PC version. The latter question’s answer is simple: League of Legends: Wild Rift won’t be cross-platform with PC since it’s a completely different game with a different map and mechanics. Riot said that during certain “big moments,” it will try to coordinate event theme releases between League on PC and Wild Rift, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

In terms of cross-platform play between console and mobile, the official site of the game says that Riot is exploring this possibility. But nothing has been confirmed yet.

The game will be rolling out for Android and iOS users globally by the end of 2020. The console version is set to come sometime after that.