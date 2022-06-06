What are Reality Seeds and how to plant them in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3?

With the onset of Fortnite Chapter three, season three comes the arrival of various new places of interest in the Fortnite world. Some of these POIs are a little more inviting than the others, which yield players rewards that they can’t afford to miss out on—one such reward being Reality Saplings.

Reality Saplings are among the newest items added to the game with the implementation of Chapter three, season three, and players are clamoring to get these little babies for themselves. Reality Saplings can only be obtained through one certain POI in Fortnite, and the process of getting them can be confusing as well. It’s not that jarring when we are here to explain how it exactly works, however.

How to get Reality Seeds in Fortnite Chapter three, season three

Screengrab via Epic Games

Before you can think of getting Reality Saplings, you will have to acquire Reality Seeds. These seeds can only be found in one POI, which is Reality Falls. You can make your way to Reality Falls by heading towards the western side of the island next to Rave Cave and Groovy Grove, and east of where Camp Cuddle used to be.

What you need to be looking out for in Reality Falls is the Reality Tree, which is, honestly, super hard to miss due to its gigantic stature which can be spotted easily from a great distance away. Make your way toward the massive purple tree, which is when you should be noticing multiple pink bulbs with blue light emanating from them. These are Reality Pods that you need to destroy, which you can do with either a weapon or your pickaxe.

Destroying these seeds will cause two to three Reality Seeds to shoot out and fall to the ground, which you are then free to collect.

How to use Reality Seeds in Fortnite Chapter three, season three

Screengrab via Epic Games

Using Reality Seeds is a fairly simple task. You need to “plant” these seeds, which can be done by equipping the Reality Seed and pressing the fire button, planting it on an empty space on the ground, and moving on with your current match.

You will have to wait for your seeds to then sprout into saplings, which will only take place in the following match. In the meantime, you will have to take care of your Reality Seeds by removing the pesky weeds that grow around them, failing which will yield weapons of poor quality from them.

The rarity of rewards that you obtain from the Reality Saplings also depends on the tier of Reality Seed you have planted. The tiers in ascending order of rarity are Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic; the rarer the tier of seed, the better are your chances of more valuable drops.