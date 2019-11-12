Voyboy calls out Yassuo for not picking Trick2g for his Twitch Rivals team

100 Thieves streamer Moe “Yassuo” Abdalrhman made waves when he decided not to draft his longtime pal Tim “Trick2g” Foley for his Twitch Rivals team, prioritizing winning over “content.” And while many memes have emerged that make light of the betrayal, former League of Legends pro Joedat “Voyboy” Esfahani had some choice words of his own.

To counter the Twitch Rivals madness, Voyboy and Trick2g created an “Anti-Twitch Rivals superteam” to scrim against the players going to the event. And the former pro fired shots at Yassuo on Twitter yesterday, bringing the banter to another level.

Joedat on Twitter

“Hey Yassuo so since I’m playing Mid for me and Trick2g’s team,” Voyboy said. “Should I play either Yasuo so Trick feels like he still got to play with his best friend Moe or maybe Cassiopeia since he’s used to relying on snakes? Let me know.”

Voyboy’s comments echo what many fans have said over the last few days, comparing Yassuo to League champs Cassiopeia, who’s a snake, and Shaco, who has an ability called “Backstab.” Some fans even compared the 100 Thieves streamer to Orochimaru from Naruto.

Trick2g had allegedly turned down being a Twitch Rivals captain because he believed Yassuo would draft him. When the 100 Thieves streamer chose Hard instead, Trick was left without a spot on a roster and now won’t be able to participate in the event.

The opening rounds for the Twitch Rivals Team Draft Showdown begins on Friday, Nov. 22 at 1pm CT. You can catch other big names, like Tyler1, nightblue3, and imaqtpie, joining the fray on the Rift as well.