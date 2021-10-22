Valkyrae comments on RFLCT skincare controversy

Valkyrae is upset about the lack of information on her skincare company's website.



This week, 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae announced the release of a skincare line called RFLCT, which offered products that claimed to protect skin from “blue light pollution.” Currently, three products are listed on the site: a cleanser, a moisturizer, and an eye cream.

But the marketing claims that the RFLCT line’s active ingredient, an antioxidant, protects the skin from blue light-related skin damage has been an ongoing debate in the skincare community. The New York Times wrote last year that blue light could cause hyperpigmentation for those with darker skin. But the article also admits that blue light can be used to treat acne and could actually help improve mood and memory.

Earlier this year, Beiersdorf, the company behind big brands like Nivea and Coppertone, conducted scientific research refuting the claims that artificial blue light does noticeable damage to skin. The head scientist behind the study, Dr. Ludger Kolbe, explained that there is a widespread misconception surrounding the effects of artificial blue light.

“Compared to the emissions of the sun’s natural blue light, those of artificial blue light are virtually undetectable,” Kolbe said.

After posting and then deleting a tweet expressing her confusion, Valkyae shared a message for her fans this afternoon about the RFLCT product launch via a Twitter voice message.

“All of the hate and the doubt and the concerns and the criticisms are all warranted and valid. I understand completely where you’re all coming from,” Valkyrae said.

She admitted that the website was “lacking a lot of information” and assured fans that the company is working to update the website. Valkyrae also said she would stream on YouTube after the website has been updated and would discuss the products and any ongoing concerns at that time.

While many streamers and influencers supported Valkyrae on the launch of her skincare line, others expressed their doubts about RFLCT’s claims. Twitch streamer and artist 39Daph said that any skin damage from blue light is “negligible.”

blue light effect on the skin from our computer/phone is very negligible, to reduce wrinkles and hyperpigmentation ur way better off protecting urself from the sun when going out — daphne (@39daph) October 20, 2021

39Daph admitted RFLCT items would be “okay” if Valkyrae removed the blue light aspect of the products because they contain other good ingredients for skincare, such as glycolic acid.

Like 39Daph, political commentator and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker emphasized on stream that he did not believe RFLCT’s blue light claims were true either. The products are, in his opinion, “just fucking soap.”