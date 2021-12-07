Ubisoft says workers ‘lost trust’ in company over mishandled complaints

Ubisoft is trying to fix things, but the employees want action, not words.

Ubisoft has admitted that its initial response to workplace misconduct complaints was flawed and created a lack of trust in its workforce.

Ubisoft chief people officer Anika Grant told Axios that the company didn’t initially take the employee experience into account when making sure it had the right process in place to run an investigation.

“I don’t think we always communicated enough back to the people who had raised an issue in the first place about what we found as part of the investigations—the decisions that we made and the actions that we took. And so I think, unfortunately, people lost trust in that process,” Grant said.

Although Ubisoft did admit that the process was flawed, Grant says the company is committing to a better experience for workers who report misconduct. Ubisoft has been dealing with this crisis since June 2020 when the issues came to light.

Ubisoft workers made a set of demands in November following dissatisfaction with the way complaints were being handled. Although the company claims the complaints coming in have slowed down, there have been several comments from the community that claim workplace misconduct is still occurring.

Grant responded to several of the demands in the Axios interview, saying that the company didn’t promote known offenders and didn’t have any policy that prevents employees from sharing their complaints publicly.

ABetterUbisoft, the Twitter account that serves as the representative for employees with complaints, drafted a response to Grant’s comments in the interview. It says that Grant has failed to acknowledge its demand to engage employees of all ranks into the process and that its demands will stand until they are met.