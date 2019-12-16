Twitch sued for $3 billion for broadcasting Premier League games in Russia

Twitch is being sued by Rambler Group, the third-largest internet company in Russia, over pirated broadcasts of English Premier League soccer games.

The company alleges that its exclusive broadcasting rights were breached by Twitch around 36,000 times over the course of four months.

In addition to suing the streaming platform for around $3 billion, Rambler Group is also seeking to permanently ban Twitch in Russia.

Twitch has called the case “unfounded” and said it “only provides users with access to the platform and is unable to change the content posted by users,” according to Twitch’s lawyer, Julianna Tabastaeva, on Russian-language site Kommersant, which has been translated by the BBC.

This essentially puts all of the blame on the users for streaming these games instead of Twitch for not removing them sooner.

The BBC also reported that the Rambler Group is working with Twitch in hopes of reaching a settlement agreement.