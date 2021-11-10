Tribe Gaming unveils sponsorship with Ford

The organization will leverage this sponsorship to bring a lot of new content for fans.

Austin-based mobile esports organization Tribe Gaming announced a sponsorship with automobile manufacturer Ford today. Ford is now the exclusive automotive sponsor of Tribe.

As a part of this, Tribe said it will be producing a lot of content with Ford vehicles, including a series featuring its top creators. In this episodic series, Tribe says the creators will “explore and build deeper connections with their largest geographic communities.” Another piece of content involves telling the stories of the top mobile gaming personalities in the region.

“Joining forces with Ford can’t be understated—it’s one of the biggest moments in the history of Tribe Gaming,” said Patrick Carney, the founder and CEO of Tribe. “Ford has been in the driver’s seat of automotive innovation for over 100 years. As we look to drive forward the future of mobile at Tribe, they’re a dream partner for pushing limits on one of the fastest-growing platforms in gaming.”

Ford will also provide Tribe-branded vehicles to enhance the mobility of the organization’s players and creators. The motor company sees this as an opportunity to connect with younger followers.

“Tribe is the perfect sponsor to help introduce Ford to their millions of 18–35-year-old followers, showing them how we can meet their needs, both on the road and off the field,” said Suzy Deering, the chief marketing officer of Ford.

Tribe Gaming competes in five mobile games: Brawl Stars, CoD: Mobile, Clash Royale, Wild Rift, and Clash of Clans. It has also signed some of the best mobile gaming content creators in North America, such as OJ, Molt, Ferg, and more.