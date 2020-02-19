Top teams like Nigma, Secret to face off at WePlay! Dota 2 Tug of War: Mad Moon

This article is proudly sponsored by WePlay!

WePlay! is hot off hosting the most successful Minor in the history of the Dota Pro Circuit. But now, for the team’s next project, it’s bringing in even more top talent to compete at WePlay! Dota 2 Tug of War: Mad Moon.

From Nigma coming back to defend its Minor title to Team Secret gearing up to add to its accomplishments this season, it looks like this will be an event that no one wants to miss.

While eight top Dota 2 rosters battle it out for $300,000, there will also be side- events, such as signings and skits being played out during the event, which runs from Feb. 20 to 23. The event is also completely open to the press, as long as representatives get approval from WePlay! ahead of time.

WePlay! is well-known for complementary entertainment at events, including skits, SFM clips, music performances, and more. This creates fun conditions that help the talent crew unleash their personalities, which makes the event even feel a lot more casual and enjoyable.

Here are the teams competing in this event.

Team Qualification Secret Direct invite Gambit Esports Direct invite Nigma Direct invite Virtus Pro Direct invite Ninjas in Pyjamas WePlay! Dota 2 Tug of War: Radiant—Europe B8 WePlay! Dota 2 Tug of War: Dire—Asia (Replacement) Infamous Gaming WePlay! Dota 2 Tug of War: Dire—Americas Aggressive Mode WePlay! Reshuffle Madness 2019 (Replacement)

Teams will begin to play matches in the group stage today before moving to the main stage to play in front of both fans and the press at Concert Hall VDNG in Kyiv. Press can still get access to the venue before the main event begins and all matches will be streamed.

If you plan on signing up for press accreditation for WePlay! Dota 2 Tug of War: Mad Moon, you can do so using the official media form. If you have any questions about the process or the event in general, you can also reach out to WePlay! via press@weplay.tv.