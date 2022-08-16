TimTheTatman hilariously loses after being handed win in Fall Guys

On the verge of winning his second solo crown in Fall Guys today, popular YouTuber TimTheTatman threw away a golden opportunity handed to him by a fan.

TimTheTatman has had a long, contentious history with Mediatonic’s battle royale, Fall Guys. Released in August 2020, Fall Guys was a near instant success propped up by its popularity among streamers and other content creators. At its height in popularity, Fall Guys had nearly every livestreamer glued to the title, though few found winning a crown as elusive as TimTheTatman.

In an Aug. 16 livestream, TimTheTatman returned to Fall Guys after a long hiatus following the Warzone servers going down. Unfortunately for the streamer, it turns out he did not have any more luck today. Almost like a flashback to 2020, TimTheTatman ultimately failed to find a win during his nearly three-hour run at the game.

No greater opportunity came to the YouTuber than his finals on Ball Blast. Somehow making it to the final two, it appeared that his only opponent and last obstacle standing in his way was a sympathetic viewer, willing to hand TimTheTatman over the crown.

Traversing across the falling platforms to stand in front of the streamer, the likely viewer made themselves an easy target. TimTheTatman, however, held onto the explosive for too long and stood too close to the edge, being blown off the ledge by his own projectile.

Wordlessly, TimTheTatman closed out of the game, briefly attempting to explain the rationale behind his mistake to the amusement of his chat. Unable to find an excuse, the YouTuber was similarly unable to find his second crown.