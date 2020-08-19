TimTheTatman finally wins a round of Fall Guys

It took him more than 10 hours of playing the game on stream beginning Friday, Aug. 14, but TimTheTatman has finally won a game of Fall Guys during one of his Twitch broadcasts.

Tim’s consistent inability to win at the new child-like obstacle course racing game has become must-watch content on Twitch. While several of his friends, like DrLupo and Cloakzy, have won rounds while playing with him, Tim has come up short time after time.

But today, he finally picked up his first crown.

Even at the start of his losing streak, Tim quickly gained the attention of viewers and the official Fall Guys social media accounts.

With Tim posting new records for peak viewership every day that the streak continued, gaming fans flocked to Tim’s Twitch channel to see him rage and potentially to be able to say “I was there” when he eventually did win.

On Aug. 18, Tim posted his first viewership record playing Fall Guys with a peak of more than 150,000 viewers. He averaged more than 111,000 viewers as well while playing the game, according to Twitch statistics website SullyGnome.

Today, the viewership amplified as he continued to lose matches while playing with 100 Thieves’ Nadeshot, who won a game or two himself amid Tim’s failure. Over 300,000 people watched Tim capture his Fall Guys win in an intense Hex-A-Gone showdown. His post-win viewership shot up to roughly 340,000 people watching his stream.