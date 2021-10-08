The International 10 peaked at more than 1.13 million viewers on day one

The biggest Dota 2 event of the year is underway, with many of the top players in the world competing to raise the Aegis of Champions at The International 10 from Oct. 7 to 17.

Just like with previous TIs, teams started by being split into two large groups and competing for positions in the main event bracket and a shot at $40 million. And, with such big stakes on the line, more than 1.13 million fans tuned in to watch.

Throughout day one, TI10 saw an average viewership of 786,524 across all platforms, according to Esports Charts.

1.13M Peak Viewers on 1st day of Group Stage #TI10 . 🔥 @OGesports vs @virtuspro is the most popular match of the day. #dota2TI @DOTA2



Overall, the group stage peaked at 1,130,749 viewers, totaling more than 11.2 million hours watched. That is almost more than even the grand finals of TI8 between OG and PSG.LGD generated back in 2018, which peaked at just over 1.2 million viewers.



Even dealing with a nearly one hour delay didn’t hurt the early viewership, as more than 500,000 viewers tuned in for the pre-show and the first games peaking at over one million viewers across all platforms.

OG’s series against Virtus.pro was the most-watched day one matchup, peaking at 530,222 viewers. Here are the total viewership numbers across all platforms tracked by Esports Charts.

Total peak: 1,130,749

Total average: 786,524

Total hours watched: 11,207,970

Twitch peak: 660,972

YouTube peak: 196,757

DotaTV peak: 119,468

Day two is already off to a strong start, with 468,947 viewers tuning in to watch Team Secret place PSG.LGD to kick things off.