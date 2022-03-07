Whenever we hear words like “gaming den” or “gaming setup,” we imagine flashy RGB lights and aggressive red and black hardware.

But you can get more creative with your gaming setup. It doesn’t have to be all pink and glitter: you can opt for something minimalistic, vibrant, cute, Harry Potter-themed, with millions of shades to choose from.

If you’re looking for a cute gaming setup (like unicorn-themed, for instance), here’s some of the best cute gaming accessories. More people are taking up gaming as a serious hobby and even making successful careers around it—and there are more diverse options than ever before!

Homall Gaming Chair

Image via Homall

Specifications The Homall gaming chair has a pleasant pastel pink and violet color combination suitable for a pastel gaming setup or even offices. Along with the aesthetics, it has ergonomic features that deliver maximum comfort. The back of the chair inclines 160-degree and it rocks to accommodate your movements. To find the best position, you can adjust the height and tilt. The flexible armrests and extra-cushiony cushion will compliment your adjustments.

Sizikato Soft Plush Cat Paw Keyboard Wrist Rest

Image via Sizikato

Specifications Wrist rests don’t have to be boring. You can add a bit of color and adorableness to them. Sizikato’s cat paw wrist rest will complement cute pastel keyboards as well as the regular ones. The wrist support pad is crafted from a soft plush fabric that delivers maximum comfort to your wrists. It’s firm enough to relieve stress off your wrists and use it while gaming and typing.

Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED and Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset

Image via Logitech

Specifications Logitech is known for crafting good quality hardware and these headphones are no exception. The wireless over-ear gaming headset sports low latency Bluetooth connectivity to provide a seamless audio experience. With 40mm drivers and Dolby Atmos compatibility, you get a top-notch immersive sound experience. For comfort, the headset comes with soft memory foam padding and breathable earcup fabric. It’s lightweight and with 18 hours of battery life, meaning you can game nonstop.

Havit RGB Headphones Stand

Image via Havit

Specifications We sometimes forget that a headphone stand can also make an attractive accessory to your gaming setup. Havit’s RGB headphones stand doesn’t just look sleek, it is quite multipurpose. To begin with, it has a 3.5mm audio port for surround sound and full-range stereo. It has two USB ports that let you connect two devices for charging or data transfer. The stand is compatible with most of the Windows versions. With a rubberized base, the stand is hard to knock off and keeps your headphones secure and away from spills.

KINVOCA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch

Image via KINVOCA

Specifications KINVOCA’s wireless controller is probably the cutest one that you’ll ever see. The controller is compatible with the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite. You can pair and re-pair the controller with your console easily with Wake-Up Home Button. It has two adjustable motors and motion controls for an immersive experience. Slip on your headphones and plug them in through the audio port. With 10-hour battery life, you can game on for hours without interruption. You can choose between pink and blue color variants, and both come with breathing LED lights.

Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse

Image via Logitech

Specifications If you’re looking for a gaming mouse, then you can’t get any better than Logitech’s G305 series. With 400 IPS precision and 12000 DPI sensitivity, the mouse makes sure that you get a lag-free, ultra-fast gaming experience. You won’t miss out on any action with the 1ms response rate. The gaming mouse gives an insane 250-hour battery life with one AA battery. It weighs 99 grams so you can carry it around easily. The best part is you can get it in pastel colors to suit your setup.

Don’t be afraid to experiment with themes and accessories. It’s your gaming setup and it should reflect your taste. To compliment your tasteful setup, you can check out some of the best SecretLab themed chairs.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.