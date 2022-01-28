The best deals on Android phones

Need to go easy on the budget? Android's the way to go.

If you’re after an affordable mobile phone with plenty of functionality, the Android ecosystem is generally the best place to start. With lots of competition in the entry-level and mid-range segments, there’s usually tons of great deals available on Android phones.

A lot of people prefer using Android phones and with a good reason. Android phones are more flexible than the Apple ecosystem, and there’s often a greater range of apps and games available through Google Play (like Fortnite). And with networks rolling out 5G worldwide, you might be looking for a 5G-ready phone.

There’s plenty of 5G capable Android devices on the market, and lots of great value 4G-only options. So if you’re looking to buy an Android phone outright, here’s the best deals right now.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S20

Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S series is known for its elegant and premium look and Galaxy S20 is no exception. It’s sleek and lightweight. The stunning 6.5’’ almost bezel-less display is sure to grab eyeballs. The ‘Unlocked’ version allows you to pick your data plans, carrier, and more.



But what makes SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 special is its amazing camera. The rear triple-cam with single-click AI captures high-quality pictures. The 30x Space Zoom magnifies visuals without compromising the quality. With 128GB storage, you can keep clicking and storing all your captures.

Moto G Stylus

Image: Motorola

Motorola phones are known for their sturdy builds and long battery life. Moto G Stylus feels elegant and yet assures you of its durability. The massive 4000 mAh battery promises a 2-day charge. The powerful Snapdragon 678 process

complements the battery and makes it perfect for gaming.



The Moto G Stylus comes with an attached stylus. You can use it to edit photos, doodle, or take notes quickly. From portraits to panoramas, the rear 48 MP quad camera captures everything in great detail.

Nokia 8.3 5G

Image: Nokia

Nokia 8.3 5G boasts a 64 MP quad-cam with ZEISS cinematic effects. The camera combination goes something like 64MP + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth. The cinematic effects only add to the beauty of your videos.



The stunning 6.81’’ display and 128GB storage efficiently complement your photography and videography. 8GB RAM and 4500 mAh battery would be more than enough for gaming. The Nokia phone comes with Android 10 and the

manufacturer has promised to deliver 2 years of upgrades.

Google Pixel 3a XL

Image: Google

For a pure Android experience, nothing can beat Google Pixel phones. The Google Pixel 3a XL has a 6-inch display and the camera is loaded with HDR, portrait, night sight, and other modes. The phone comes with a fast charger that provides 7 hours of battery in just 15 minutes. You get unlimited online storage to store all your multimedia files. As it is a phone from Google, most of the Google apps like Lens and Assistant have been built in.

Motorola One 5G Ace

Image: Motorola

The 5G-ready Motorola One is the one to go for if you are an acid gamer, binge watcher, and a constant phone user overall. It has an immersive 6.7’’ display with vibrant colors. The huge 5000 mAh battery lasts for up to 2 days. The 6GB RAM complements the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G processor to deliver the next-level gaming experience. The 48MP triple camera comes with a smart AI that capture vivid images in any light

Nokia XR20 5G

Image: Nokia

If you are looking for a sturdy phone, then your search stops at Nokia XR20 5G. The phone has a solid IP rating of 68, which is the highest for water and dust resistance. It claims to survive 2-meter drops. But the beast looks elegant with a

slightly textured back (which also gives you a better hold).



The display is immersive with a 6.67’’ screen and it is guarded by Gorilla Corning Victus. The 48 MP dual rear camera with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for storing all your captures. Nokia XR20 5G comes packed with Android 11 and promises to update Android versions till 2024

No matter which phone you pick, make sure that it is 5G-enabled. If you travel a lot or if you are rough with your phones, don’t forget to grab a case. Gorilla Glass and IP protection will further ease the wear and tear of your device.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.