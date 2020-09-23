Epic says players could lose Fortnite when updating to iOS 14 | Dot Esports

If you lose it, there's no getting it back.

Apple released the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 14, last week. But be careful if you play Fortnite on mobile because updating your phone might delete your app, according to Epic Games—and you won’t be able to get it back.

The Fortnite Status Twitter account warned players about this issue today. If the user doesn’t have enough space to update their device, the iOS upgrade will reportedly ask if they’d like to “Temporarily Remove Apps to Install the Software Update.”

iOS players who wish to continue playing Fortnite should press Cancel first. Then, to free up space you can offload apps or media by going to Settings->General->iPhone Storage. Once you have cleared out enough space, attempt the update again and the prompt will no longer appear. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 23, 2020

If the user selects yes, the Fortnite app will probably be deleted, according to Epic. If you receive this message, clink on cancel and clear some space on your phone so the game won’t be deleted.

If the app does get deleted, there won’t be a way to download it again because of the ongoing lawsuit between Epic and Apple. Fortnite is no longer on the App Store and can’t be downloaded or updated.

The feud started back on Aug. 13 when Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store after Epic added its own purchasing method to the game. There isn’t any indication that this legal battle will come to an end soon, so be careful not to lose the app if you still want to play Fortnite on an Apple mobile device.