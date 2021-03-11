TFT Oceania Regional Finals: Standings, score, and schedule

Oceania’s very best tacticians are battling it out in the Regional Finals for a chance to represent their region at the Teamfight Tactics Championship.

The TFT Oceania Regional Finals is taking place over the course of four days, from March 11 to March 14. All four days of the competition will be broadcast live on Twitch, with prominent streamers and guests joining in on the coverage fun.

At the end of the four days, just one player will be left standing, and they will be the sole representative of Oceania to the world.

Points will be reset after the end of each day of gameplay, with the bottom-eight point earners getting cut.

First: 100 points

Second: 80 points

Third: 70 points

Fourth: 60 points

Fifth: 40 points

Sixth: 30 points

Seventh: 20 points

Eighth: 10 point

Day one, March 11

The first day of competition saw each of the 32 finalists battle their way through six games, with the top 24 highest point scorers advancing into day two.

To no one’s surprise, Slayers ruled much of the finals meta on day one. With some limited success, other former meta staples like Mage or Kayle compositions were the next most prevalent.

The most exciting game of the day featured Donaldin0 winning a lobby after being on a nine-game losing streak with Fortune, before finally being able to cash in his loss streak reward and was gifted four Force of Natures. Once the player hit level eight, Donaldin0 had 12 units on the board. Their winning composition included six Slayers and a dash of Mystic, Duelist, Cultist and Spirit traits alongside it, making one of the scariest boards seen in the tournament so far.

It was Chubby13unny who came out on top of the pack with an incredibly consistent day’s play. They topped three lobbies, and only falling outside a top-four place in one game. This player relied on the strength of Slayer compositions in most of their games, veering away from the meta only rarely to play things like Sivir Sharpshooter and Akali Assassins.

Here are the top 24 TFT players advancing onto the second day of the OCE Fates Regional Finals.

Chubby13unny: 490 points

fread: 450 points

oubo: 400 points

Dojo Mojo: 390 points

cho0nga: 380 points

Admiration: 380 points

xu xu bird: 380 points

Keane tft: 360 points

naes: 360 points

Fortune Chosen: 340 points

ItchyOCE: 330 points

Donaldin0: 330 points

Perfect Slumbers: 330 points

Gages: 320 points

CosmicSloths: 310 points

Razza: 310 points

dnn: 280 points

Aitvg: 280 points

Mina: 270 points

Dawnglade: 270 points

Banter: 270 points

Fischball: 260 points

pong670: 250 points

We will update this article after each game is played across the four days of the TFT Fates Oceania Regional Finals.