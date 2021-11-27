TFT Oceania Arcanist Cup: Standings, score, and schedule

Only the best eight players will earn their spot at the Mid-Set Invitational.

Oceania’s best Teamfight Tactics players are battling it out in the Arcanist Cup for a chance to represent their region at the Teamfight Tactics Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship later this year.

The Arcanist Cup will take place over two days of grueling competition, from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, and features big-name competitors like last set’s champion and prominent TFT streamer Escha.

At the end of the Cup, the top eight players will progress directly to the Mid-Set Invitational, an important event that can solidify a player’s spot at the Regional Finals—the biggest TFT stage the region has to offer.

Image via ORDER & OCETFT.

First: 10 points

Second: 8 points

Third: 7 points

Fourth: 6 points

Fifth: 4 points

Sixth: 3 points

Seventh: 2 points

Eighth: 1 point

Day one, Nov. 27

The first tournament in the Oceanic Gizmos and Gadgets series was a long day of ruthless competition that saw 240 players whittled down to just 32 over the course of six games.

The metagame of this patch is ruled by one composition: the Katarina Assassin re-roll board. Players must either force this comp with the expectation they may become contested, or hope to high roll slightly on the chance they can defeat the Katarina-led comps come late game.

Today’s competition was no different. However, with multiple Katarina team comps being played in each lobby, detracting from each other’s potential power, players that remained flexible in which carry they used seemed to generally come out on top.

The day’s best player, Blooey, finished with a remarkable scoreline of 10, 7, 10, 8, 7, 7, never placing outside of the top three in any lobby. Throughout the day, Blooey played multiple Yone carry games, and in the final match, relied on a stable and easy composition like Yordles to secure enough points to finish on top.

Here is the full list of 32 players that made their way through day one of the TFT Oceania Arcanist Cup:

Blooey: 49 points

Op playerz: 47 points

Jiop235: 45 points

Yush: 45 points

Myrogalis: 45 points

Saggo: 44 points

Yee: 44 points

Chrome: 44 points

Shiinsetsu: 43 points

Multip1y: 43 points

Eunwol: 43 points

TeemosDad: 43 points

Maxibon Bloke: 43 points

wok3n: 43 points

Zenko: 43 points

2hr defacation: 43 points

janee: 43 points

Angora: 43 points

Tát: 42 points

Sarayn: 42 points

Naofire:42 points

jeoffury: 42 points

Dawnglade: 42 points

Haropeople: 42 points

Kr3amy: 41 points

Perfect Slumbers: 41 points

Dojo Mojo: 40 points

Featherknights:40 points

escha: 40 points

Pattrick: 40 points

Unusual Milkman: 40 points

TXE: 39 points

Image via ORDER & OCETFT.

This article will be updated with the final results following the second day of play.