TFT fans can now claim a second Little Legends egg and bonus skin shard with Twitch Prime

If you missed out on the first offer from Riot Games and Twitch’s collaboration, fear not. Teamfight Tactics fans can now claim a second Little Legends egg and a bonus skin shard for League of Legends with their Twitch Prime subscription.

Beginning today until Dec. 3, TFT fans with Twitch Prime can link their accounts to receive a Twin egg and a skin shard. Twin eggs contain two random Little Legends from any of the series available in TFT. Unfortunately for those who missed out on the first offer, however, the first Twin egg of the promotion expired Oct. 28 and is no longer available for users to claim.

Riot Mort on Twitter TFT – Another Twitch Egg is available now for Twitch Prime folks! Who did you get in your egg?

To claim the offer, users will need to click on the crown icon from Twitch’s homepage. From there, they can choose the Learn More option underneath the TFT banner, which will redirect them to the promotion’s page.

Users will need to make sure that their Twitch and League accounts are linked before they can claim the offer. To do so, they need to go into their account settings and click on the Connections tab, where they can follow the instructions underneath the League of Legends option to link the account to their Twitch profile.

Those who aren’t subscribed to Twitch Prime can still earn the rewards by signing up for a 30-day Prime trial through Twitch’s website. Once the trial period ends, however, players will need to purchase a subscription before they’ll be able to redeem any future offers.