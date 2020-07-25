Tencent unveils Qualcomm as the official title sponsor of the PMWL season zero

Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming is the official title sponsor of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) season zero, Tencent announced today.

Qualcomm is an American corporation, most widely-known for the Snapdragon semiconductor products, which are central processing units for mobile devices. The Snapdragon Elite Gaming is an arsenal of hardware and software features that has been optimized to focus on gaming, according to the official website of Qualcomm.

The ongoing PMWL has a total prize pool of $850,000. The league was supposed to be an offline event at the recently constructed studio for PUBG Mobile in Katowice, Poland. It was moved to an online setting, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will conclude on Aug. 9.

The official announcement regarding the sponsorship says the Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming gives “ultra-smooth experiences” and “transforms your mobile phone into a gaming machine.”

Qualcomm is the second company to sponsor the PMWL. Mountain Dew, the carbonated soft drink brand, is the official beverage of the PMWL.