Teamfight Tactics Origins and Classes cheat sheet

League of Legends’ new game mode, Teamfight Tactics, is now available to test on the Public Beta Environment (PBE). If you’re clueless how to play, and want to have a better understanding of what each champion does, look no further.

There are 50 champions that come under the category of Origin and Class. You can pick and choose them to create different compositions that will help to bolster up your army. It’s early days, and the metagame is still anyone’s guess, but this cheat sheet should help get you started.

Origins

Demon

30 percent (2), 50 percent (4), 70 percent (6), on hit to burn all target’s current mana, dealing true damage equal to mana burned.

Varus (2), Elise (2), Morgana (3), Evelynn (3), Aatrox (3), Brand (4), Swain (5).

Dragon

Dragons are immune to Magic Damage (2).

Shyvana (3), Aurelion Sol (4).

Exile

Exiles start combat with a shield equal to 100 percent max HP when placed adjacent to NO other units (2).

Yasuo (5).

Glacial

25 percent (2), 35 percent (4), 45 percent (6) on hit to stun for 2 seconds.

Braum (2), Lissandra (2), Ashe (3), Volibear (3), Sejuani (4), Anivia (5).

Robot

Robots start combat with full mana (1).

Blitzcrank (2).

Imperial

Double damage for one (2), all (4) Imperials.

Darius (1), Katarina (3), Draven (4), Swain (5).

Noble

+100 Armor and heal 35 on hit for random all (3), team (6).

Fiora (1), Garen (1), Vayne (1), Lucian (2), Leona (4), Kayle (5).

Ninja

Exactly (1): +40 percent attack damage for your Ninjas.

Exactly (4): +60 percent attack damage to your Ninjas.

Shen (2), Zed (2), Kennen (3), Akali (4).

Pirate

You earn up to 4 additional gold from each PVP round (3).

Graves (1), Pyke (2), Gangplank (3), Miss Fortune (5).

Phantom

Curse an enemy at the start of combat, setting their HP to 100 (2).

Mordekaiser (1), Kindred (4), Karthus (5).

Wild

Each unit’s attacks give them Fury (5 stack cap). Stacks give 8 percent attack speed. For Wild (2) for team (4).

Warwick (1), Nidalee (1), Ahri (2), Rengar (3), Gnar (4).

Void

Your team’s attacks ignore 50 percent of enemy Armor (3).

Kha’Zix (1), Kassadin (1) Rek’Sai (2), Cho’Gath (4).

Yordle

Attacks against your Yordles have a 20 percent (3), 50 percent (6) chance to miss

Tristana (1), Lulu (2), Poppy (3), Veigar (3), Kennen (3), Gnar (4).

Classes

Assassin

+150 percent (3), 350 percent (6) crit damage for Assassins.

Kha’Zix (1), Pyke (2), Zed (2), Katarina (3), Evelynn (3), Rengar (3), Akali (4).

Blademaster

35 percent chance on hit for Blademasters to attack one 93), two (6) extra times.

Fiora (1), Shen (2), Aatrox (3), Gangplank (3), Draven (4), Yasuo (5).

Brawler

+300 (2), +700 (4) health to Brawlers.

Warwick (1), Rek’Sai (2), Blitzcrank (2), Volibear (3), Cho’Gath (4).

Elementalist

Each combat, summon an Elemental (3).

Lissandra (2), Kennen (3), Brand (4), Anivia (5).

Guardian

+30 Armor to Guardians and allies that start combat adjacent to them (2).

Braum (2), Leona (4).

Gunslinger

50 percent chance on attack to attack one additional (2), all (4) targets in range.

Graves (1), Tristana (1), Lucian (2), Gankplank (3), Miss Fortune (5).

Knight

Knight’s block 20 (2), 40 (4), 80 (6) damage from basic attacks.



Darius (1), Garen (1), Mordekaiser (1), Poppy (3), Sejuani (4), Kayle (5).

Ranger

Every 3 seconds, Rangers have a 25 percent (2), 65 percent (4) chance to double their attack speed for 3 seconds.

Vayne (1), Varus (2), Ashe (3), Kindred (4)

Shapeshifter

On transform gain 100 percent max HP (3).

Nidalee (1), Elise (2), Shyvana (3), Gnar (4), Swain (5).

Sorcerer

+35 AP (3), +100 AP (6) to Team.

Kassadin (1), Ahri (2), Lulu (2), Morgana (3), Veigar (3), Aurelion Sol (5).

This list was made by League of Legends personality, William “Scarra” Li.