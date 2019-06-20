Teamfight Tactics Origins and Classes cheat sheet

League of Legends’ new game mode, Teamfight Tactics, is now available to test on the Public Beta Environment (PBE). If you’re clueless how to play, and want to have a better understanding of what each champion does, look no further.
There are 50 champions that come under the category of Origin and Class. You can pick and choose them to create different compositions that will help to bolster up your army. It’s early days, and the metagame is still anyone’s guess, but this cheat sheet should help get you started.
Origins
Demon
30 percent (2), 50 percent (4), 70 percent (6), on hit to burn all target’s current mana, dealing true damage equal to mana burned.
Varus (2), Elise (2), Morgana (3), Evelynn (3), Aatrox (3), Brand (4), Swain (5).
Dragon
Dragons are immune to Magic Damage (2).
Shyvana (3), Aurelion Sol (4).
Exile
Exiles start combat with a shield equal to 100 percent max HP when placed adjacent to NO other units (2).
Yasuo (5).
Glacial
25 percent (2), 35 percent (4), 45 percent (6) on hit to stun for 2 seconds.
Braum (2), Lissandra (2), Ashe (3), Volibear (3), Sejuani (4), Anivia (5).
Robot
Robots start combat with full mana (1).
Blitzcrank (2).
Imperial
Double damage for one (2), all (4) Imperials.
Darius (1), Katarina (3), Draven (4), Swain (5).
Noble
+100 Armor and heal 35 on hit for random all (3), team (6).
Fiora (1), Garen (1), Vayne (1), Lucian (2), Leona (4), Kayle (5).
Ninja
Exactly (1): +40 percent attack damage for your Ninjas.
Exactly (4): +60 percent attack damage to your Ninjas.
Shen (2), Zed (2), Kennen (3), Akali (4).
Pirate
You earn up to 4 additional gold from each PVP round (3).
Graves (1), Pyke (2), Gangplank (3), Miss Fortune (5).
Phantom
Curse an enemy at the start of combat, setting their HP to 100 (2).
Mordekaiser (1), Kindred (4), Karthus (5).
Wild
Each unit’s attacks give them Fury (5 stack cap). Stacks give 8 percent attack speed. For Wild (2) for team (4).
Warwick (1), Nidalee (1), Ahri (2), Rengar (3), Gnar (4).
Void
Your team’s attacks ignore 50 percent of enemy Armor (3).
Kha’Zix (1), Kassadin (1) Rek’Sai (2), Cho’Gath (4).
Yordle
Attacks against your Yordles have a 20 percent (3), 50 percent (6) chance to miss
Tristana (1), Lulu (2), Poppy (3), Veigar (3), Kennen (3), Gnar (4).
Classes
Assassin
+150 percent (3), 350 percent (6) crit damage for Assassins.
Kha’Zix (1), Pyke (2), Zed (2), Katarina (3), Evelynn (3), Rengar (3), Akali (4).
Blademaster
35 percent chance on hit for Blademasters to attack one 93), two (6) extra times.
Fiora (1), Shen (2), Aatrox (3), Gangplank (3), Draven (4), Yasuo (5).
Brawler
+300 (2), +700 (4) health to Brawlers.
Warwick (1), Rek’Sai (2), Blitzcrank (2), Volibear (3), Cho’Gath (4).
Elementalist
Each combat, summon an Elemental (3).
Lissandra (2), Kennen (3), Brand (4), Anivia (5).
Guardian
+30 Armor to Guardians and allies that start combat adjacent to them (2).
Braum (2), Leona (4).
Gunslinger
50 percent chance on attack to attack one additional (2), all (4) targets in range.
Graves (1), Tristana (1), Lucian (2), Gankplank (3), Miss Fortune (5).
Knight
Knight’s block 20 (2), 40 (4), 80 (6) damage from basic attacks.
Darius (1), Garen (1), Mordekaiser (1), Poppy (3), Sejuani (4), Kayle (5).
Ranger
Every 3 seconds, Rangers have a 25 percent (2), 65 percent (4) chance to double their attack speed for 3 seconds.
Vayne (1), Varus (2), Ashe (3), Kindred (4)
Shapeshifter
On transform gain 100 percent max HP (3).
Nidalee (1), Elise (2), Shyvana (3), Gnar (4), Swain (5).
Sorcerer
+35 AP (3), +100 AP (6) to Team.
Kassadin (1), Ahri (2), Lulu (2), Morgana (3), Veigar (3), Aurelion Sol (5).
This list was made by League of Legends personality, William “Scarra” Li.