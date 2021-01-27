Super Smash Bros. Melee player iBDW sees map for first time with help of colorblind glasses

Streamer and pro Super Smash Bros. Melee player Cody “iBDW” Schwab had a “life-altering” experience today on his stream when he got a pair of Enchroma color blind-assisting glasses.

The streamer, who is colorblind, was astounded to see the difference in colors that he had been used to seeing and what looked like with the help of these glasses.

dude what the fuck



i can actually see color



i legitimately didn't expect this to work but i can actually differentiate colors and shades



this is unreal — Panda | iBDW (Cody Schwab) (@iBDWSSBM) January 26, 2021

After a viewer suggested iBDW check out one of the stages in SSB Melee with the glasses, he was taken back at the difference.

The map, Fountain of Dreams, is a stage set inside the Kirby series. This map has a distinct pink and purple coloring with vibrant tones. The streamer shared that without wearing the glasses, the map would appear to him as blue.

purple and red might be the most amazing looking things ive ever seen



i literally cant fucking describe what this feels like — Panda | iBDW (Cody Schwab) (@iBDWSSBM) January 26, 2021

The glasses also may grant iBDW some assistance in competitive play, as the pro said in a post that he previously struggled to play doubles because after a while, he would be prone to bad headaches or losing track of his teammate.

The streamer is the ninth-ranked Super Smash Bros. Melee player in the world and the current number one in the Tristate area. He is best known for his ability to play Fox.

iBDW shared that he would be making a video from his experience with these glasses and that it will be posted to his YouTube channel later today.