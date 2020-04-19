Shroud says VALORANT may overshadow CS:GO

With VALORANT‘s closed beta launch earlier in the month, fans are now wondering how Riot Games’ tactical shooter will stack up to the biggest name in the genre, CS:GO. Popular streamer Shroud recently weighed in on the discussion and explained why he thinks VALORANT will overtake CS:GO’s popularity, but that new updates may prevent this from happening.
Shroud explained that Valve only updates their games when they must and that CS:GO did not have any major competition throughout the past few years. VALORANT is a major competitor, however, which is why CS:GO has received updates recently and will likely receive a major overhaul soon.
“Valve is so smart,” Shroud said. “The second a VALORANT beta comes out, they start pumping updates.”
Shroud also mentioned the rumors of the Source 2 engine being released this summer, which would line up with the release of VALORANT. If this is the case, CS:GO may receive a major update that would hold the fan base’s attention and could prevent a complete jump to the new game.
Shroud did say that he believes VALORANT will likely overshadow CS:GO, however, because of the easier gameplay and casual style.
“Do [I] think VALORANT will overtake CS? Probably,” Shroud said. “I just think it is a much easier game to get into, much more pleasing to the eye, a little more casual. Counter-strike is a little bit more hardcore.”
VALORANT is one of the most anticipated games of the year and will likely be a major esports title for years to come with Riot Games at the helm.