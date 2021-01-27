Ranked play disabled for League, TFT due to connectivity issues in North America

If you’re having trouble getting into a Ranked game of League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics, there’s a good reason.

Riot Games has disabled the competitive game mode for both games in North America due to “game disconnection issues,” according to its status website. The developer said it is “aware of a problem causing players to disconnect from their games,” which prompted a temporary pause on all ranked queues.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Riot posted the warning on the website at 4:56pm CT and did not give a timetable for when players should expect to be back climbing the ladder. Since this seems to be isolated to the NA region only, however, the developer may be quicker in addressing the issue.

If you’re ever having trouble queuing into games, check out Riot’s status website and the specific Riot game you’re playing because the developers may already be working on a fix.