Rainbow Six Siege Pro League returns June 17 with new broadcast schedule

The wait is nearly over for the return of Rainbow Six Siege Pro League. Fans can look forward to the same high-intensity gameplay they know and love, but with a few tweaks to the format for season 10.



The Pro League returns Monday, June 17 and will see a fair amount of changes to the standard broadcasting format. Traditionally, divisions have played all matches on their scheduled day of play. This season, the formula will change in a rather large way with division broadcasts taking place over several days.



The change will see the European division play Monday and Friday at 11:30am and share days with both the North American division and Latin American division, according to the official post. North America’s matchdays will take place Monday and Wednesday at 6:30pm CT, while Latin America will play 11:30am CT and 5:30pm CT.



The Asia-Pacific region will remain largely unchanged in terms of broadcasting scheduling in season 10, with all matches taking place on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Japan will play the 7am CT slot, Australia-New Zealand will play at 4am, South Korea plays at 6am CT, and finally South East Asia will round out the schedule with a 2pm CT play time.



Overall, the changes to the broadcast schedules should help fans be able to catch their division of choice. With division days overlapping, it will also give fans a nice change of pace from watching hours of single-division play.



Obviously, it remains to be seen how these changes affect players and fans, but the outlook remains optimistic going forward. Fans should note that divisions will not be playing each other on the overlapping days and that the format of the broadcasts is the only change here.

