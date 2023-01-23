QTCinderella takes her talents to LCS broadcast for guest appearance

One of the most renowned content creators on Twitch is coming to one of the premier esports leagues in the world this weekend. QTCinderella is making an appearance this Thursday as a special guest for week one of the 2023 LCS Spring Split.

QT isn’t necessarily known for being a top League of Legends player, but as a prevalent personality on Twitch, she has more than six million hours watched in the past year on her channel, according to Sully Gnome.

Joining us as special guests for the first week back of the #LCS will be @QTCinderella and @Bwipo!



Catch them on the broadcast this Thursday and Friday at 2PM PT / 5PM ET. pic.twitter.com/Zc5Ofh5Wo4 — LCS (@LCSOfficial) January 23, 2023

While a vast majority of her viewership is from her 800+ hours of Just Chatting, her most-played game on stream is League, even though it’s just 78 hours of airtime. Her account has consistently ended most seasons ranked in Silver.

She made news last week when she announced her award show the Streamer Awards would be coming back for its second year, and there’s little doubt she’ll use her appearance to at least make a quick plug for the show at some point.

Streaming as a creator for Misfits Gaming, QT doesn’t have any direct affiliation with an organization involved in the LCS, but she did previously stream for TSM, who play at 8pm CT on Thursday against Immortals.

The broadcast this weekend begins at 4pm CT, and the official LCS post suggests QT will be on the show as soon as it starts, but there is no indication as to how long she will stay or what role she might play in the broadcast.

Her appearance will be followed by one from Liquid creator Bwipo on Friday.