Pokémon streamer spends 101 hours soft resetting for Shiny Mewtwo—and it fled

Twitch streamer SMonroeShow found out that being a Pokémon “shiny hunter” is one of the most frustrating and time-consuming jobs in the world a few days ago.

After spending over 100 hours constantly resetting the game in hopes of finding a Shiny Mewtwo spawn in Pokémon: Let’s Go on Nintendo Switch, SMonroeShow was finally graced with the Pokémon of their drams—only for it to flee in the process.

Man spends over 100 hours soft resetting for a shiny mewtwo and gets cucked by the timer Clip of SMonroeShow Playing Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! – Clipped by 2DSiggy

This is heartbreaking to watch considering all the time and effort spent in getting to this point. SMonroeShow failed to beat the Mewtwo in time to have a chance to capture it, and in the process, they watched it run away, denying them the chance to add the Pokémon to their collection.

Shiny hunting is a patient game, especially when it comes to getting legendary Pokémon. There’s no guaranteed way to get one to spawn in your favor. Instead, players simply need to pray that luck is on their side and one will just spawn.

Players have a 1 in 4,096 chance of any shiny Pokémon spawning in the Pokémon: Let’s Go games, but having a shiny charm does improve the odds a little bit. But in this case, luck wasn’t on the streamer’s side.