Pokémon Home’s mobile version has made $1.8 million in its first week

It was a no-brainer decision for millions of people to let Pokémon into their homes. The companion app has been a hit for fans around the world.

According to SensorTower’s report, in the one week following Pokémon Home’s release on Feb. 12, the app has managed to become a millionaire in both its number of downloads and its profit.

The app was installed 1.3 million times globally and earned $1.8 million in just seven days.

Impressively, the $1.8 million accounted for 94.7 percent of The Pokémon Company’s mobile revenue for the week. It’s an immense amount that illustrated just how popular Pokémon home is.

About 34 percent of its installs came from the United States, amounting to 440,000 accounts. Japan came in a close second with 299,000 installs, before a sharp drop to Great Britan’s thir at just 74,000.

Pokémon Home launched with three subscription plans priced differently, costing $2.99 for 30 days, $4.99 for 90 days, and $15.99 for a year.

The app allows players to free up space within their Pokémon games across multiple platforms. It isn’t limited to just the newest or mainline games either and can accept Pokémon from your Switch, 3DS, or mobile phone.

It’s a unique concept that encompasses almost all of the Pokémon world. It seems that more than a million people thought so as well, and the numbers don’t lie.