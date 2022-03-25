PlayStation will reportedly reveal its Game Pass competitor, codenamed Spartacus, as early as next week

Sony PlayStation’s answer to Xbox Game Pass, a new subscription service codenamed internally as Spartacus, could be revealed as early as next week, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Spartacus will combine the offerings of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, turning it into one super subscription a la Game Pass, the Xbox service that boasts over 25 million subscribers. The service will begin with “a splashy lineup of hit games from recent years,” according to the report. It will also include “classics from older PlayStation eras.”

The subscription service will feature several different payment tiers, with the most expensive one offering access to extended demos and the ability to stream games online without having to download them, which was PlayStation Now’s main draw.

Bloomberg’s report says the new service will not feature day one launch titles “right away,” such as the upcoming God of War: Ragnarök, which is something that puts Xbox Game Pass at the top of the industry as one of the best deals in gaming. It’s possible, however, that this could be added down the line.

Rumors of Spartacus first began as early as this past December when talk began of the service offering classic PS1, PS2, PS3, and even PSP titles as part of its catalog.

As is the case with PlayStation Plus, it’s expected that Spartacus will have games added to its selection of games over time. It’s possible, however, that the games could come and go with time, much like how Xbox Games Pass operates.