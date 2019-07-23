Overwatch’s hero 31, Sigma, was revealed yesterday. This “eccentric astrophysicist” is part of the criminal organization Talon, of which Widowmaker, Sombra, Doomfist, and Reaper are also part of.

We know very little about Sigma so far, and we haven’t even seen his abilities yet. But so little information doesn’t mean players aren’t excited about his release and eager to know when he is going live in the Overwatch servers to all players.

Overwatch on Twitter Introducing Sigma – an eccentric astrophysicist who hopes to unlock the secrets of the universe, unaware that he is being used as a living weapon. https://t.co/Oi3or2VthQ

Sigma’s release date hasn’t been announced yet. If Blizzard follows its standard procedure for hero releases, he could be available on the Public Test Realm as soon as this Tuesday, July 23, and stay there for about three weeks until he’s released on the main servers.

Then, Sigma could be available in the live Overwatch servers as early as the week of August 12, if Blizzard follows its usual release cycle for new heroes. But this date isn’t confirmed yet, and Sigma could either be released sooner or later than that. Blizzard usually announces new hero release dates when they’re very close, so fans can expect an official announcement in early August.

Some things can change this date. If Sigma is full of bugs or is too unbalanced for an official release, he might need to stay longer on the PTR before becoming available to everyone. It’s unlikely that Blizzard will make Sigma available before he’s on tests servers for three weeks, since the company didn’t do it with the latest hero releases.

So if you can’t wait to play Sigma in Overwatch, you should download the PTR and leave it ready for when he’s available in there. The game will download new files automatically as in a regular game update when he’s available.