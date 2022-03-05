Noxcrew return from hiatus with date for next Minecraft Championship (MCC)

After being on break since the last event on Dec. 11, Noxcrew have finally returned with the date for the next Minecraft Championship (MCC). The event will take place on March 26, with the teams set to be revealed next week.

This will likely be MCC 20 unless the Noxcrew team decides to run a special event version of MCC like All-Stars. Considering they last ran a special event MCC on Nov. 13, this will likely be a regular MCC event.

Did you miss us? Cause we missed you! The Dome re-opens on Saturday 26th March 👑



Teams will be announced next week ✌️ pic.twitter.com/pGH9lb5fx1 — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) March 5, 2022

The 10 teams competing in this event will be unveiled next week, likely over the course of two days based on how Noxcrew usually reveals the lineups for the event. Each team will have four members made up of content creators, mostly ones that regularly play Minecraft.

These teams will compete in a series of eight mini-games to try and earn the most coins. Each game tests different Minecraft skills like teamwork, parkour, building, survival skills, and crafting to see who is the champion.

The games played vary with each event and season of MCC, but fans can expect to see most of their favorite games make an appearance. The games running for this season of MCC, along with the individual scoring for each game, can be viewed on the Noxcrew website.

Fans can watch MCC live on the platform and channels of the creators who are participating in the event. Scoring for each game, along with the totals, will be broadcasted on MCC Live for the audience to follow along. More announcements are sure to come soon, likely through the MCC Twitter page.