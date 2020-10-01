Ninja calls Valorant “currently unplayable”

The streamer came to this assessment after encountering a number of issues within the game.

Valorant has faced much criticism recently as multiple different bugs and issues plague the game. Recently popular Twitch streamer Ninja went as far as calling the game “Unplayable”.

Valorant currently unplayable. nothing but DC's in Ranked and Customs, not to mention cheaters in high elo matches constantly. Sova silent ULT glitch, Cypher ult breaks ur ear drums. Really hoping for some hot fixes ASAP — NinjaInnit (@Ninja) October 1, 2020

The streamer recently shared his thoughts on the current state of the game stating that due to the connection issues, glitches, and cheating within the game it was no longer playable. Ninja closed his statement sharing his hope these issues can be fixed with an update in the near future.

Reactions to Ninja’s words were mixed with some users stating they have encountered similar issues, while others believed that the issues were not that bad highlighting that they had not encountered any issues with cheaters in high-level games.

1.5 hours from now (@ 9pm PT), we're shipping a patch for APAC + EU/CIS/TR regions to fix a bug with games occasionally freezing and (hopefully) a bug where Phoenix and Sova's ultimate VO lines don't play.



If we're stable: Americas gets this patch at 11pm PT. Thanks everyone. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 1, 2020

The team behind Valorant has shared that they will be rolling out a new patch to select regions later today in order to fix some of the problems players have been noticing. This patch will directly address the issue with Sova’s ultimate Ninja listed in his tweet as well as fixing a similar issue for Phoenix. If the patch is to remain stable in the regions that it is initially released for it will then be implemented to the Americas region at 11 pm PT.