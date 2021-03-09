NBA player Meyers Leonard uses anti-Semitic slur during Warzone stream

FaZe and Leonard have yet to issue a statement about the incident.

Miami Heat power forward and FaZe Clan influencer Meyers Leonard used an anti-Semitic slur during a Call of Duty: Warzone stream on Twitch today.

"Fucking cowards, don't fucking snipe at me you... k*ke bitch," Leonard said while streaming from his home.

Meyers Leonard says racial slurs while playing CoD pic.twitter.com/WHwUnbV0pR — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) March 9, 2021

Leonard was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2012 with the 11th overall pick in the NBA Draft. He was traded to the Heat in the 2019 offseason.

The 29-year-old can often be found playing battle royale titles like Warzone and Fortnite. After the stoppage of the 2019-2020 NBA season in March 2020, Leonard became a frequent streamer on Twitch. He streamed on ESPN Esports' Twitch channel as a guest and even hosted a charity Warzone tournament, called the Hammer Classic, in May 2020.

Leonard joined FaZe as a content creator in June 2019 under the name "FaZe Hammer." He previously invested in FaZe, too.

Very proud to announce that I am joining @FaZeClan !! As many of you know, gaming is a huge passion of mine. I am excited to be a part of the premier organization in the space and continue building my brand in the world of gaming/esports. #FaZeUp 🔥🔨 pic.twitter.com/NQhmY8yNTM — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) June 5, 2019

Neither Leonard nor FaZe have issued statements following his stream today. Dot Esports did not receive a response to a request for comment from FaZe at the time of publication.

Update March 9 2:55pm CT: A Miami Heat spokesperson told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that the team is aware of Leonard's comments and is reviewing the video.