MTG Arena Omniscience War of the Spark Draft guide

Take a break from ranking up on MTG Arena this weekend with the Omniscience Limited Draft in MTG War of the Spark.

The Omniscience Draft is chaotic and fun. Created from the Core Set 2019 (M19) card Omniscience, there’s no casting cost for spells. Each turn, one mana from each of the colors is provided (since there are no lands needed in your deck) for cards with activating abilities.

Basic rules of Omniscience Draft

The rules for Omniscience aren’t complicated, making it a fun and ideal event for newbies to MTG Arena and veteran players. The draft comes with three booster packs from MTG War of the Spark. Players pick cards like they would for any other Limited Draft and create a minimum 40 card deck to play with.

With the Omniscience Draft, however, there’s no need to add lands. Because of this, the deck contains almost all the cards picked during the draft. Activated abilities on cards still require a mana cost, which is where the one mana from each color comes into play.

If a card has text that says an additional mana cost must be paid, the mana cost isn’t waived by the Omniscience emblem. There are no “kicker” costs in MTG WotS like there is in Dominaria.

Each player starts with three cards as opposed to seven. Because of this, picking cards with “card draw” is extremely important. Consider them to be the bombs of the draft. In addition, if a card has “X” for a mana value, the value is zero.

Drafting tips

The golden rule to winning a match in an Omniscience Draft is to draft with a priority toward cards that have “card draw.” Your opening hand of three cards should be gone on the first turn. Having “card draw” from one of those opening hand cards will allow you to continue flooding the board.

The second most important cards to draft are burn, followed by counterspells and removal. It’s also imperative to pick cards with a symbiotic theme, such as Proliferate or Amass. And don’t forget those big creatures whose spell costs are now waived.

Color themes don’t matter since there isn’t a casting cost in an Omniscience Draft. Bombs are “card draw” and burn. Secondary picks are counterspells and big creatures. The bottom picks are cheap cards with a symbiotic theme to boost your presence on the battlefield.

Once the draft is complete, gameplay should involve drawing as many cards as you can every turn, while putting every card in your hand onto the battlefield (unless it’s a counterspell or an instant you want to hang on to).

Best WotS cards to draft

In MTG War of the Spark, there are several top cards we could consider “bombs” when played in an Omniscience Draft. In addition, there are cards that function extremely well when a deck is built around a symbiotic theme. Here are our top WotS picks for the MTG Arena Omniscience Draft.

Narset, Parter of Veils

Narset, Parter of Veils is already a top card in MTG Standard that stops your opponent from drawing more than one card per turn. She also allows you to look at the top four cards for a nonland/noncreature card (planeswalkers, instants, and sorceries). Narset is a total bomb and should be grabbed immediately if possible.

Jace, Wielder of Mysteries

Although Jace, Wielder of Mysteries isn’t a super popular card in the Standard meta, he has a win-con worth playing with his ultimate minus-eight. Jace produces a huge advantage because he’s able to draw seven cards and wins you the game if you mill yourself out, which isn’t that hard with a 40-card deck.

Tamiyo’s Epiphany

Tamiyo’s Epiphany is a “card draw” machine, allowing you to Scry four and draw two. Grab every Tamiyo’s Epiphany that comes up in your draft.

Feather the Redeemed

While Feather decks didn’t hit tier-one status in the Standard meta (yet), this sleeper has a ton of potential in an Omniscience Draft. It’s able to bring back combat tricks, instant burns, and troublesome sorcery cards on the next turn. Feather is a theme worth considering building a deck around.

Samut, Tyrant Slasher

Providing haste to a flooded battlefield full of creatures, Samut, Tyrant Slasher also has a Scry one with his minus-one. If you see Samut’s Sprint, and there aren’t any bombs around, it’s a solid combat trick to have.

Elite Guardmage

Seen in MTG Mythic Championship III, Elite Guardmage is a solid pick since it has flying (evasion), provides card draw, and gives you three life points.

No Escape

When it comes to counterspells, No Escape exiles the creature and planeswalker spells countered while providing the added advantage of a Scry one.

Time Wipe

When it comes to sweepers, Time Wipe is a must-have when there’s no mana cost to cast it. It’s able to bring a card you own back to your hand and then wipes the rest of the battlefield clean.

Dovin’s Veto

For those pesky burn spells and Tamiyo’s Epiphany’s, Dovin’s Veto is a solid counterspell that can’t be countered by your opponent.

Davriel, Rogue Shadowmage

While not a bomb, Davriel, Rogue Shadowmage is worth picking up because of his static ability. When your opponent has one or fewer cards in their hand during their upkeep, Davriel deals two damage to them. He also has a minus-one that forces your opponent to discard, but this likely won’t come into play during an Omniscience Draft.

Chandra, Fire Artisan

Since casting cost isn’t a thing you need to worry about, Chandra Fire Artisan is a bomb planeswalker to pick up if you can. Each turn, you can cast the top card in your library. When loyalty counters are removed from her, Chandra does that much damage to your opponent’s face or a planeswalker.

Ashiok, Dream Render

Keep your opponent from searching their library while milling them out with Ashiok, Dream Render.

Ajani, the Greathearted

If you’re lucky enough to grab a bunch of planeswalkers or want to run a Proliferate theme, Ajani, the Greathearted is a must-have with his minus-two. Giving all creatures a plus one/plus one counter and beefing up planeswalkers with one loyalty counter, Ajani also provides three life points with his plus one.

Ugin, the Ineffable

Ugin, the Ineffable provides an advantage in the Omniscience Draft due to his plus one. The ability to have cards come back to your hand after his tokens perish because they’re chump blocking is a huge advantage.

Nicol Bolas, Dragon-God

We can’t leave out the star of WotS, especially when he lets you draw a card while making your opponent exile a card from hand or permanent they control. In addition, Bolas has the loyalty abilities of all other planeswalkers on the battlefield, has removal, and can win you the match if your opponent doesn’t have a legendary creature or planeswalker on the battlefield.

Ignite the Beacon

As more of an honorable mention than a bomb, Ignite the Beacon is a great card to grab if you’re able to obtain two or more planeswalkers in your draft—especially if you win the lottery with Nicol Bolas, Dragon-God.

The Omniscience War of the Spark Draft on MTG Arena begins on June 28 and runs through July 1. The cost is 5,000 gold or 750 gems to play.