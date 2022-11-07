Apricot has taken the top spot in the rankings of most-watched female Apex Legends streamers on Twitch across Season 14 of the Respawn battle royale, beating streamers like 39daph. Another VTuber, KSPKSP, also slipped in at tenth.

Apricot, commonly known as Froot, is a VTuber from the VShoujo who debuted during the company’s generation with stars like Projekt Melody, Ironmouse, and Silvervale.

Apricot is currently doing a Twitch subathon and has been playing FPS games, including a lot of Apex, Modern Warfare, and Overwatch 2. This may be a major reason why she reached the top of the charts for Apex.

Another VTuber that got in the charts, KSPKSP, while not doing a subathon, still racked up enough viewers to get into the rankings. Looking at her recent streams, it seems she’s been playing a lot of other games too like Overwatch 2 and Yomawari: Lost in the Dark.

39daph also made the rankings as the third most-watched with 320,000 viewers while Acie follows behind Froot with 322,000. Yunabb follows behind 30daph with 299,000 viewers. The competition for the female top streamers for Twitch is actually pretty close, while the Male side couldn’t be more different.

The male side features familiar faces like NICKMERCS and ImperialHal. Nick leading the charts with a difference of more than a million views compared to Hal.

Between Froot and Nickmercs, the viewer difference is 9.1 million. Even the tenth most-viewed male streamer, ShivFPS, has 1.4 million while Froot is only at 371,000 views.