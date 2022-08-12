Macca’s teams up with Midbeast, The Chiefs, and other streamers in a big winter LAN

This article is sponsored by Macca’s.

It may be cold outside, but the competition online is heating up. In collaboration with The Chiefs Esports and renowned streamer Midbeast, Macca’s is bringing back its summer LAN series for the winter. Fresh back from his trip to Europe, Midbeast will be flying out to Australia to meet with The Chiefs Esports team at their new country club/gaming house for League of Legends scrim matches.

With a massive stream set to take place on Aug. 21, 2022, join Midbeast as he teams up and competes with Kiittwy (LCO commentator), Ayekay (streamer), and Alex Glenn (Rugby League legend turned gaming streamer).

Along with exciting League action, Midbeast and The Chiefs will be getting into general tomfoolery at The Chiefs’ house as they prove the best fun is had with others by your side.

Macca’s is a big supporter of gaming and esports in Australia, as the lead sponsor of Overwatch Contenders and Hearthstone Open Cup for five years running.

Fans that tune into the stream will have a chance to win exclusive limited-edition swag, including a co-branded Chiefs + Macca’s hoodie. The action begins Sunday, Aug. 21 live on Midbeast’s Twitch channel, so make sure to tune in to catch all of the shenanigans.

With Macca’s in the house, everyone will be playing together and lovin’ it.