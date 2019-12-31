League player’s insane Qiyana ultimate kills enemy in fountain during Voyboy’s stream

League of Legends fans are used to seeing epic mechanical outplays from former pro Joedat “Voyboy” Esfahani. But this time, it was one of the streamer’s teammates who left him speechless.

The player used Qiyana’s ultimate to make a high IQ play during Voyboy’s Twitch stream yesterday, which was so spectacular that it even impressed “the Kid.”

200IQ Play Clip of Voyboy Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Pretereo

After the opposing Kayn survived with a sliver of health, the jungler’s escape seemed imminent as they made their way to the safety of the fountain. But Qiyana had other plans.

The Empress of the Elements’ Supreme Display of Talent (R) creates a shockwave when hitting a wall and travels along the terrain of Summoner’s Rift. Despite being well outside the enemy base, Qiyana’s ult was able to reach Kayn at his spawn and finish him off.

“No way,” Voyboy said. “How did the Kayn die to that? I’m actually, like, mystified.”

Kayn acknowledged the outplay, typing “300iq” in All Chat. The play even left Voyboy’s viewers in awe as numerous “pogs” erupted from the Twitch chat.

Fans who want to see some top-tier gameplay from Voyboy, or his teammates, can tune in to his Twitch channel.