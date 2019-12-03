League champions turned into Pokémon Trainers

One artist is obviously enjoying Pokémon Sword and Shield and League of Legends right now, as they have gone out of their way to combine the two series into one in an epic crossover.

The artist, known as vmat on Deviantart, has turned the following champions from League into one of the many different types of Pokémon trainers: Ahri (Pokemon Maniac), Vayne (Pokemon Professor), Akali (Officer Jenny), Caitlyn (PKMN trainer), Teemo (Camper), Jinx, Lux, Ezreal, Zoe, Neeko (PKMN Trainers), Sona (Nurse Joy), Annie (PKMN Trainer), AND Kayn, Yuumi, and Katarina as Team Baron, a different version of Team Rocket.

Team Baron is the most obvious stand-out design of the series, as it takes Jessie, James, and Meowth from the Pokémon anime series and mixes them with League. Each one, however, is fairly unique and a cool take on what would happen if the two series had an unlikely crossover.

Skins, anyone?