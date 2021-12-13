Kraft Group reportedly set to acquire Call of Duty League spot

The Kraft Group, founded by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, is set to obtain a franchise spot in the Call of Duty League, according to a report by the Sports Business Journal. The Kraft Group will reportedly partner with Oxygen Esports, a New England-based esports organization, to run the team.

The merger between OpTic Gaming and Team Envy that created OpTic Texas in November left one franchise spot open for the Call of Duty League’s 2022 season. Washington Esports Ventures, the parent company of the Washington Justice in the Overwatch League, was initially interested in acquiring that vacant spot in September, according to Dot Esports’ Jacob Wolf. But those discussions reportedly fell through last month, leaving the competitive Call of Duty community to wonder if the CDL would operate with only 11 teams for the Vanguard season.

The Kraft Group also owns the Overwatch League’s Boston Uprising, which was founded in July 2017. Back then, Kraft told Boston.com that “we have been exploring the esports market for a number of years and have been waiting for the right opportunity to enter.”

This move has not yet been officially confirmed by the Call of Duty League or any of the reportedly involved organizations.